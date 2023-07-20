Anglers Await Steelhead on the Lower Klamath 

Steelhead have been trickling into the lower Klamath, and the fishing so far has been on the slow side. That's the tough news. The good news is the river is in great shape. The water temps are slightly cooler than previous years, and the water is clear and free from moss. These excellent conditions, however, could be working against anglers. Cool temps aren't providing a reason for the steelhead to stop and the few coming in are likely blowing right through. But it's still very early in the season and the steelhead action really starts to pickup toward the end of July into early August. Until then, anglers can enjoy the chance to hook a steelhead or two with very little angling pressure. The daily bag limit is two hatchery steelhead or hatchery trout per day on both the Klamath and Trinity rivers, with a possession limit of four. Anglers must have a Steelhead Fishing Report and Restoration Card in their possession while fishing for steelhead trout in anadromous waters. For more information, visit nrm.dfg.ca.gov/FileHandler.ashx?DocumentID=202686&inline.

Klamath/Trinity Chinook salmon regulations

The California Fish and Game Commission acted unanimously to enact a full closure of California's recreational salmon fishing season in the Klamath River Basin rivers through its annual process for adjusting season and bag limits, planned effective Aug. 15, 2023. Below are the 2023-2024 sport salmon regulations as listed in the California Supplemental Sport Fishing Regulation booklet dated July 15.

• Klamath River from 3,500 feet downstream of the Iron Gate Dam to the State Route 96 bridge at Weitchpec:

Aug. 15 through Dec. 31. Closed to the take and possession of Chinook Salmon.

• Klamath River downstream of the State Route 96 bridge at Weitchpec:

Jul. 1 through Aug. 14. Closed to all salmon fishing except for one Chinook salmon by federally recognized tribes; Aug. 15 through Dec. 31. Closed to the take and possession of Chinook salmon.

• Trinity River main stem downstream of the Old Lewiston Bridge to the State Route 299 West bridge at Cedar Flat:

Jul. 1 through Aug. 31. Closed to all salmon fishing except for one Chinook salmon by federally recognized tribes; Sep. 1 through Dec. 31. Closed to the take and possession of Chinook salmon.

• Trinity River main stem downstream of the State Route 299 West bridge at Cedar Flat to the Denny Road bridge at Hawkins Bar:

Jul. 1 through Aug. 31. Closed to all salmon fishing except for one Chinook salmon by federally recognized tribes; Sep. 1 through Dec. 31. Closed to all fishing.

• Trinity River main stem downstream of the Denny Road bridge at Hawkins Bar to the mouth of the South Fork Trinity River:

Jul. 1 through Aug. 31. Closed to all salmon fishing except for one Chinook salmon by federally recognized tribes; Sep. 1 through Dec. 31. Closed to the take and possession of Chinook salmon.

• Trinity River main stem downstream of the mouth of the South Fork Trinity River to the confluence with the Klamath River:

Sep. 1 through Dec. 31. Closed to the take and possession of Chinook salmon.

In waters where the bag limit is zero, fish for which the bag limit is zero must be released unharmed, and should not be removed from the water.

Marine Forecast

After a week of sloppy seas, better conditions will begin Thursday. As of Wednesday afternoon, Friday's forecast calls for north winds 5 to 15 knots and north waves 5 feet at six seconds. Saturday's forecast is calling for north winds 5 to 15 knots and waves north 4 feet at five seconds. Winds will be similar Sunday, blowing 5 to 15 knots from the north with waves north 5 feet at five seconds. These conditions can and will change by the weekend. For an up-to-date weather forecast, visit weather.gov/eureka/ or windy.com. You can also call the National Weather Service at 443-7062 or the office on Woodley Island at 443-6484.

California halibut bite improving

The California halibut bite is heating up, with a few more caught daily. There aren't a lot of anchovies in the bay yet, but there seem to be plenty of shiner perch for those wanting live bait. Anglers fishing dead bait and even jigs and swimbaits are having plenty of success. The fishing seems to really improve when we have the smaller tide swings, which will start this weekend. The minimum size is 22 inches and the daily bag and possession limit is two.

The Oceans:

Eureka

Rough ocean conditions have prevented most boats from chasing Pacific halibut the past several days, reports Tim Klassen, of Reel Steel Sport Fishing. "We've been off the water since late last week but there were a couple of fishable days in there," says Klassen. "Prior to the seas coming up, most boats were still getting limits of Pacific halibut. The large area between the Eel River and Mad still has plenty of fish, but they are moving around a bit. Boats have been fishing between 250 and 300 feet. And there's still plenty of hake and black cod you'll need to deal with. Ocean conditions finally look like they'll improve starting Thursday."

Trinidad

We've been dealing with some sloppy conditions the last few days, reports Curt Wilson of Wind Rose Charters. "The Pacific halibut bite has slowed dramatically, and so has the effort," says Wilson. "The black rockfish has been good and we're getting limits, but it's been a little tougher. When we can get there, Redding Rock continues to produce some quality rockfish and lingcod. Crabbing has been decent, we're sending the customers home with a few each trip."

Shelter Cove

According to Jake Mitchell of Sea Hawk Sport Fishing, ocean conditions have been pretty sloppy the past few days, but boats have made it out most days. "Rock fishing remains pretty solid and the lingcod fishing improved a little with the opening of the all-depths fishery Sunday," says Mitchell. "Due to the conditions, we've been fishing right around the whistle. Crabbing is still really good, as well, and we've been setting gear below the bell."

Crescent City

"Thresher sharks have showed up on South Beach this week and a few were caught," says Britt Carson, of Crescent City's Englund Marine. "The biggest one over the weekend weighed in at 168 pounds. Anglers are slow trolling a herring or anchovy. A few California halibut are being caught along the beach, as well, but it's not red-hot. The rockfish bite continues to be excellent, with both reefs kicking out limits of rockfish and lingcod. The Pacific halibut bite is still going strong. Guys who have figured out the anchor system are doing well."

Brookings

Ocean salmon fishing remains slow out of Brookings, says Andy Martin, of Brookings Fishing Charters. "A few hatchery coho are being caught on calm weather days," he says. "Halibut fishing is good on flat days, with many six-pack charters getting two-fish limits. Herring and squid combinations fished in 200 to 230 feet of water are working best. Windy weather kept boats close to shore on Sunday and Monday, but rockfish are thick on the inner reefs."

Lower Rogue

According to Martin, the Rogue Bay produced its best day so far this season Saturday, with dozens of salmon landed. "Some guides estimated the total number of fish caught close to 100. Sunday and Monday were slower, in part because of strong winds. The afternoon outgoing tide has been the best bet."

Kenny Priest operates Fishing the North Coast, a fishing guide service out of Humboldt specializing in salmon and steelhead. Find it on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and fishingthenorthcoast.com. For up-to-date fishing reports and North Coast river information, email kenny@fishingthenorthcoast.com.