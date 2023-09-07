Editor:

I congratulate the author on the brilliant piece of sociopolitical commentary in this week's issue of the North Coast Journal ("FAQs About Your Changing Body," Aug. 31).

I've always admired her writing for both style and content, and typically read everything the NCJ publishes from her, even the articles on topics about which I have only nominal interest (like fancy restaurants, where I never expect to dine), but this time I felt compelled to write in praise of her work. Well done Jennifer Fumiko Cahill and NCJ!

James Weseman, Eureka