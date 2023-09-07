Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print

September 07, 2023 Letters + Opinion » Mailbox

'Always Admired' 

Editor:

I congratulate the author on the brilliant piece of sociopolitical commentary in this week's issue of the North Coast Journal ("FAQs About Your Changing Body," Aug. 31).

I've always admired her writing for both style and content, and typically read everything the NCJ publishes from her, even the articles on topics about which I have only nominal interest (like fancy restaurants, where I never expect to dine), but this time I felt compelled to write in praise of her work. Well done Jennifer Fumiko Cahill and NCJ!

James Weseman, Eureka

Trending

Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print

More Mailbox »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Mailbox

support local journalism

Shop

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

Readers also liked…

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Sep 7, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 36
Trial by Fire

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation