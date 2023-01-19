Pin It
January 19, 2023 Letters + Opinion » Mailbox

'Absolutely Disgraceful' 

Editor:

I found it absolutely disgraceful to hear about the ignorance of pastor Tyrel Bramwell of St Mark's Lutheran Church in Ferndale ("Old Steeple Cancels Drag Event over Safety Concerns," posted Jan. 13).

Every single war since the beginning of time has been started in God's name. God is an entity that no one can prove exists.

I am highly educated in comparative religions.

Karma comes back.

Bad Karma comes back threefold.

The only remedy for ignorance is education. People with closed minds are sadly more difficult to educate.

In a free society, loving people are who make the world a better place.

Suzanne Hart, Eureka

In Print This Week: Jan 19, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 3
