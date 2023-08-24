About Spiritual Compassion 

Editor:

Reading the same letter printed in several local publications made me wonder why Lynn Hubbard needed to publicly confess himself to being a heretic ("A Heretic Reflects on Spiritual Compassion," Aug. 17). He admits to one-time Lutheran LCMS affiliation (same as Reverend Bramwell of whom he apparently has issues) and to his now apostate of Christian faith and alignment to pagan beliefs. He wanders in and out of the religions of the world trying to find his "way." Is he confessing his past because in his own words, he "experimented in building a post-colonial, multi-cultural, inter-faith spiritual community" while running a Christian church on indigenous tribal lands? Are his actions of past life haunting his thoughts and blinding him to the poetry of the Bible? Poetry that cannot be expressed by an Islamic poet Mr. Hubbard quoted while lecturing in a ELCA Lutheran church in Ferndale?

He states he wants to create a spiritual community. "A new spiritual community has dawned" ... and "... challenges ... will not be solved by looking to the past and trying to reclaim a dead theology." This is akin to the anti-Christ leading people astray. Augustine stated in his Confessions (quite some time in the past and forgive the paraphrasing) that loving a lie or false God, loving one's own beliefs instead of God's truth, and loving worldly praise of your own opinions more than the word of God, makes you a liar (false prophet).

I don't think Mr. Hubbard needs to confess anything to the citizens of Humboldt. Perhaps Mr. Hubbard needs to re-read the Bible (John 14:6) if he is still trying to find his "way" and make his confession to the only one who can forgive. Jesus said to him, "I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me."

Myron Kelso, Eureka

Editor:

Lynn Hubbard's shared disappointment ("A Heretic Reflects on Spiritual Compassion," Aug. 17) regarding Tyrel Bramwell's "rant" in which he called him, among other things, "the devil and the anti-Christ" just added to the glut of disheartening anti-Semitic, anti-"other" news we get bombarded with these days. According to Rev. Dr. Hubbard, Bramwell's vitriol was in response to his voicing acceptance, respect, and love toward those who, in Pastor Bramwell's opinion, do not deserve inclusion in the Christian community. Jesus said, "Let him without sin throw the first stone." One feels certain that Jesus had more in mind than just hand-held rocks and Rev. Bramwell ought to know that.

Nothing is less Christ-like than a Christian becoming a standard of the times. "Hang Mike Pence!" "You're too honest!" Anti-Semitic fliers strewn like obscene flowers in the early morning hours in Trinidad, and when my friend was in a store in Ferndale some time ago and was asked if he was Italian and he said, "No. I'm Jewish," the owner ordered: "Then get out of my store! And don't come back!" Jesus was Jewish. He was never not Jewish. He was born, lived and died a Jew. He did not start a new religion; his followers did. Christians can sidestep that all they want but it was the convictions, belief and dogma of others that created Christianity, and apologists are, as they always have been, free to differ and defend the traditionally held teaching.

Likewise, Pastor Bramwell is free to disagree with Rev. Hubbard but calling him the vile things he did is reprehensible. As Joseph Welch said to Joe McCarthy in 1954, "Have you no sense of decency, Sir, at long last? Have you left no sense of decency?" Same to that store owner and Pastor Bramwell.

Patricia Lazaravich, Trinidad

Editor:

The column "A Heretic Reflects on Spiritual Compassion" by Rev. Dr. Lynn Hubbard was a soothing balm to my heart. In this era of demonizing all that is considered "other," this courageous pastor chose love, rationality, inclusivity and his inspiring view on what religions should look like. Thank you!

Shame on you Tyrel Bramwell.

Carol Bise, Eureka