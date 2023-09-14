summer excuses itself & steps out onto the porch for one last look at the falling sun before taking up with the fog muttering something indecipherable about the allure of mysterious women summer's child begins to suspect this may have been her last season of running in shorts through tall grass wanting nothing more than to hold summer's hand an eternity feeling somewhat foolish she lingers over a fashion magazine studies eyeliner & rules for white linen and labor day as the fog leaves traces of its spoor on the window sill & she considers following it to that place she has never seen anyone return from summer sends a postcard with no return address & she thinks she finds the point in between the lines where he hints at the reason for seasons in the first place: constant reminders cycling in & out to the rhythm of the sun & the moon because, sweet child it really is all about change after all . . .

Adrienne Veronese