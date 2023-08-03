Pin It
August 03, 2023 Letters + Opinion » Mailbox

'A Fantasy World' 

Editor:

I attended AutoXpo in Fortuna although I am not a fan of 21st century "Retro Kar Kulture" ("AutoXpo Was Awesome; It Was Also a Symbol of Our Impending Doom," July 27). Most were garishly modified, cut, slashed, chromed and glazed over with flashy paint. In an effort to memorialize the past, many car enthusiasts create a fantasy world of super horsepower and glitz with little substance. Perhaps, as you suggest, a symbol of our impending doom.

I am a devotee of original (stock) automobiles from the late 19th century (horseless carriages) through post-war iterations of the early 20th century. Sadly, I found few AutoXpo automobiles that were original or restored properly to their original condition. History, whether we like it or not, can be instructive.

If you are interested in authentic vehicles, I recommend the Ferndale Concours on Sunday, Sept. 10.

Scott Robbins, Eureka

