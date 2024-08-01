[ { "name": "Top Stories Video Pair", "insertPoint": "7", "component": "17087298", "parentWrapperClass": "fdn-ads-inline-content-block", "requiredCountToDisplay": "1" } ]
Hatchet House and The Axe Box
Am I the only one among us who's a bit concerned to learn that we've decided that whether we're celebrating a loving union or a bitter breakup, its best to have sharp blades nearby? Seeing that readers dubbed Arcata's Hatchet House — where patrons can sip beer and toss hatchets at wooden targets, sometimes affixed with zombie images — as the best place to celebrate a divorce made some sense. I mean, many a divorcee has marked the moment with some libation and destruction. But then realizing readers also selected The Axe Box — a mobile version of the same basic pastime — as the best option for wedding entertainment, well, that threw us a bit, as it doesn't seem customary to witness love's union and then reach for the blades.
But hey, we seem to take pride in doing things a bit differently here. So you do you Humboldt, but whatever life milestone you're marking by chucking a heavy blade through the air, do it responsibly and safely to make sure you and those around you are there for the next one.
Thadeus Greenson
Weddings
Bachelor Party Location
Humboldt Bay Social Club Samoa Field Airport, 900 New Navy Base Road, Samoa (707) 502-8544 humboldtbaysocialclub.com
Bachelorette Party Location
Peaches & Pearls 853 H St., Arcata (707) 502-2859 peachesandpearls.net
Couples Therapist
Debbie Elmore (360) 359-6427 ncamhp.org/user/delmore
Divorce Lawyer
Elan Firpo 381 Bayside Rd. Suite A, Arcata shkklaw.com
Event/Party Rentals
Above and Beyond Creations Rentals abceventful.com
Officiant
Dana Hope (800) 205-8292
Place to Get a Tux or Dress
Eureka Tuxedo 1692 Lincoln St., Eureka (707) 601-6785 facebook.com/Eurekatuxedo
Place to Get a Wedding Cake
Sugar Bear Baking Co. facebook.com/sugarbearbakingco
Place to Get Gifts for Your Wedding Party
Land of Lovely 127 F St., Eureka (707) 273-5234 landoflovely.com
Place to Throw a Divorce Party
Hatchet House 737 G St., Arcata (707) 630-5203 hatchethousethrowing.com
Wedding Band
The Undercovers theundercovershumboldt.com
Wedding Caterer
The Appetizer Guy (760) 223-5510 jasontheappetizerguy.com
Wedding Coordinator
Celebration Boulevard 1305 H St., Eureka (707) 845-7243 celebration-blvd.com
Wedding DJ
DJ RunDat Productions (707) 354-4604 djrundat.com
Wedding Entertainment (non DJ or band)
The Axe Box Mobile Hatchets Sunnybrae Center, Arcata (707) 502-7262 theaxebox.com
Wedding Florist
Misty Mountain Flora (408) 857-0254 mistymountainflora.com
Wedding Hair Stylist
Studio 1 Salon 519 Everding St., Eureka (707) 798-6035 facebook.com/Studioonesalonn
Wedding Makeup Artist
Beautiful Both Ways 1660 Central Ave., UNIT G, McKinleyville (707) 499-2099 beautifulbothways.com
Wedding Photographer
Moonstone Images (707) 834-1835 moonstoneimages.com
Wedding Planner
Celebration Boulevard 1305 H St., Eureka (707) 845-7243 celebration-blvd.com
Wedding Transportation
Hum Van 215 C St., Suite D, Eureka (707) 839-4640 humvan.com
Wedding Venue, Indoor
The Barn By Fernbridge 26 Goble Lane, Ferndale (707) 599-5111 facebook.com/thebarnbyfernbridge
Wedding Venue, Outdoor
At the Bluff 590 Church Lane, Ferndale (707) 407-7550 atthebluff.com
Wedding Videographer
Moonstone Images (707) 834-1835 moonstoneimages.com