Hatchet House and The Axe Box

Am I the only one among us who's a bit concerned to learn that we've decided that whether we're celebrating a loving union or a bitter breakup, its best to have sharp blades nearby? Seeing that readers dubbed Arcata's Hatchet House — where patrons can sip beer and toss hatchets at wooden targets, sometimes affixed with zombie images — as the best place to celebrate a divorce made some sense. I mean, many a divorcee has marked the moment with some libation and destruction. But then realizing readers also selected The Axe Box — a mobile version of the same basic pastime — as the best option for wedding entertainment, well, that threw us a bit, as it doesn't seem customary to witness love's union and then reach for the blades.

But hey, we seem to take pride in doing things a bit differently here. So you do you Humboldt, but whatever life milestone you're marking by chucking a heavy blade through the air, do it responsibly and safely to make sure you and those around you are there for the next one.

Thadeus Greenson

Weddings

Bachelor Party Location

Humboldt Bay Social Club Samoa Field Airport, 900 New Navy Base Road, Samoa (707) 502-8544 humboldtbaysocialclub.com

Bachelorette Party Location

Peaches & Pearls 853 H St., Arcata (707) 502-2859 peachesandpearls.net

Couples Therapist

Debbie Elmore (360) 359-6427 ncamhp.org/user/delmore

Divorce Lawyer

Elan Firpo 381 Bayside Rd. Suite A, Arcata shkklaw.com

Event/Party Rentals

Above and Beyond Creations Rentals abceventful.com

Officiant

Dana Hope (800) 205-8292

Place to Get a Tux or Dress

Eureka Tuxedo 1692 Lincoln St., Eureka (707) 601-6785 facebook.com/Eurekatuxedo

Place to Get a Wedding Cake

Sugar Bear Baking Co. facebook.com/sugarbearbakingco

Place to Get Gifts for Your Wedding Party

Land of Lovely 127 F St., Eureka (707) 273-5234 landoflovely.com

Place to Throw a Divorce Party

Hatchet House 737 G St., Arcata (707) 630-5203 hatchethousethrowing.com

Wedding Band

The Undercovers theundercovershumboldt.com

Wedding Caterer

The Appetizer Guy (760) 223-5510 jasontheappetizerguy.com

Wedding Coordinator

Celebration Boulevard 1305 H St., Eureka (707) 845-7243 celebration-blvd.com

Wedding DJ

DJ RunDat Productions (707) 354-4604 djrundat.com

Wedding Entertainment (non DJ or band)

The Axe Box Mobile Hatchets Sunnybrae Center, Arcata (707) 502-7262 theaxebox.com

Wedding Florist

Misty Mountain Flora (408) 857-0254 mistymountainflora.com

Wedding Hair Stylist

Studio 1 Salon 519 Everding St., Eureka (707) 798-6035 facebook.com/Studioonesalonn

Wedding Makeup Artist

Beautiful Both Ways 1660 Central Ave., UNIT G, McKinleyville (707) 499-2099 beautifulbothways.com

Wedding Photographer

Moonstone Images (707) 834-1835 moonstoneimages.com

Wedding Planner

Celebration Boulevard 1305 H St., Eureka (707) 845-7243 celebration-blvd.com

Wedding Transportation

Hum Van 215 C St., Suite D, Eureka (707) 839-4640 humvan.com

Wedding Venue, Indoor

The Barn By Fernbridge 26 Goble Lane, Ferndale (707) 599-5111 facebook.com/thebarnbyfernbridge

Wedding Venue, Outdoor

At the Bluff 590 Church Lane, Ferndale (707) 407-7550 atthebluff.com

Wedding Videographer

Moonstone Images (707) 834-1835 moonstoneimages.com