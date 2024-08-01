[ { "name": "Top Stories Video Pair", "insertPoint": "7", "component": "17087298", "parentWrapperClass": "fdn-ads-inline-content-block", "requiredCountToDisplay": "1" } ]
Best Pet Store: Fin-N-Feather
Fin-N-Feather Pet Shop has been a cornerstone of Humboldt's pet care community for more than four decades. Founded in 1973 by Martin and Virginia Casanova, this family-operated business has grown from its modest beginnings to become a local favorite, taking home the coveted Best Pet Store in this year's North Coast Journal's Best of Humboldt contest.
From its original Henderson Center location on Grotto Street to its current spacious home on F Street, Fin-N-Feather has adapted and expanded to meet the needs of pet owners across the region. Under new ownership since January of 2023, Damian Morton and family (Kayla and Cullen), along with their knowledgeable staff, maintain the shop's commitment to superior service and expertise.
Fin-N-Feather offers an impressive selection of products for pets of all shapes and sizes. From aquarium supplies to premium dog and cat food brands, they've got everything to keep your furry, feathered or scaly friends happy and healthy. They even offer adoptable pets, making them a one-stop shop for animal lovers.
With their wide variety of pet care supplies, community focus and decades of experience, it's no wonder Fin-N-Feather has earned its reputation as Humboldt's go-to pet shop and your vote for Best Pet Store on the North Coast. Whether you're a seasoned pet owner or just starting your animal companionship journey, Fin-N-Feather is ready to assist with its expertise, service and care.
Kali Cozyris
Best Music Store: Wildwood Music
Whether you play folk, punk, funk or whatever genre moves you musically, Wildwood Music in Arcata is the premiere place to find your musical instrument of choice locally. With both a physical location and an online store, Wildwood has your musical needs covered with a wide assortment of instruments and all the accessories any band or solo act will need. Browsing the store's selection of instruments almost made me regret giving up playing the guitar. But at least I know the best place to get one — if I ever decide to make a fool of myself on someone's dimly lit coffee house stage.
Also, for those in the market to buy music (tapes, vinyl, CDs, etc.) instead of instruments, check out Peoples Records in Arcata. It has a beautiful new two-story location packed wall-to-wall with a wide verity of music and merch, from the biggest mainstream artists to the most indie of indie musical acts. Plus, you got to love a place that lets you order records!
Kelby McIntosh
Best Doctor's Office: Open Door Community Health Clinics
Just as a thought exercise, consider for a moment where Humboldt County might be had a group of community leaders and volunteers not banded together more than a half-century ago to form Open Door, a volunteer-run clinic in Arcata, or if Herrmann Spetzler hadn't taken it over six years later with a vision of expanding the nonprofit to bring care to all who need it on the rural North Coast.
Now that you've pondered a hellscape in which already stretched Humboldt County would have hundreds fewer medical providers, let's take a moment to celebrate what Spetzler and so many others have built. Since its humble beginnings in 1971, Open Door has expanded to 14 locations in Humboldt and Del Norte counties, serving some 65,000 patients a year and employing some 800 community members.
The plain truth is that when the vast majority of Humboldt residents go to the doctor, they go to Open Door, and the fact that readers voted it the Best Doctor's Office in this year's contest is a testament to the care the nonprofit provides, despite the challenges of operating behind the Redwood Curtain under a deeply flawed national healthcare delivery system.
Thadeus Greenson
Retail
Antique Store
Anglin Second Hand 2016 Broadway, Eureka (707) 443-9191 facebook.com/anglinsecondhand
Appliance Store
Poletski's Appliance Center 341 W Harris St., Eureka (707) 445-3138 poletskis.com
Bicycle Shop
Revolution Bicycles 2811 F St., Eureka (707) 443-9861, 1593 G St., Arcata (707) 822-2562 revolutionbicycle.com
Bookstore
Booklegger 402 Second St., Eureka (707) 445-1344 instagram.com/booklegger_eureka
Car Lot for New Cars
McCrea Subaru 1406 Fifth St., Eureka (707) 442-1741 mccreasubaru.com
Car Lot for Used Cars
Roy's Auto Center 10 W Fifth St., Eureka (707) 443-7697 roysautocenter.com
Clothing Store, Children's
Bev's Real Kids 2822 F St., Eureka (707) 443-5570 bevsrealkids.com
Clothing Store, Men's
Picky Picky Picky Stores 600 E St., Eureka (707) 444-9201 pickypickypickystores.com
Clothing Store, Vintage
Sisters Clothing Collective 328 Second St., Eureka (707) 499-7685 sistersclothingcollective.com
Clothing Store, Women's
Belle Starr 405 Second St., Eureka (707) 441-1296 belle-starr.com
Craft Store
Scrapper's Edge 728 Fourth St., Eureka (707) 445-9686 scrappersedge.net
Feed Store
Nilsen Feed Co. 502 Broadway, Eureka, (707) 442-3741, 1593 Market St., Ferndale, (707) 786-9501 nilsencompany.com
Framing Store
How's It Hanging 758 14th St., Fortuna (707) 725-9769 Find us on Facebook
Furniture Store
Living Styles 37 W Second St., Eureka (707) 443-3161 livingstyles.net
Gift Shop
Golden Gate Merchantile 421 Main St., Ferndale (707) 786-4891 goldengaitmercantile.com
Head Shop
S.T.I.L. 2940 Broadway, Suite E, Eureka (707) 269-0210 stilhumboldt.com
Hobby Shop
S.T.I.L. 2940 Broadway, Suite E, Eureka (707) 269-0210 stilhumboldt.com
Home Decor
Carl Johnson Co. 3950 Jacobs Ave., Eureka (707) 443-4851 carljohnsonco.com
Jewelry Store
Abraxas Jewelers 425 Third St., Eureka (707) 443-4638 abraxasjewelers.com
Liquor Store
Myrtlewood Liquors & John's Cigars 1648 Myrtle Ave., Eureka (707) 444-8869 johnsmyrtlewood.com
Mattress Store
Moore's Sleep World Arcata, Eureka and Fortuna mooressleepworld.net
Music Store
Wildwood Music Co. 1027 I St., Arcata (707) 822-6264 wildwood-music.com
New business
Humboldt Gold Exchange 1631 Fourth St., Eureka (707) 599-8140 humboldtgoldexchange.com
Nursery/Garden Supply Store
Pierson Garden Shop 4100 Broadway, Eureka (707) 441-2713 thebighammer.com/gardenshop
Outdoor Gear Store
Picky Picky Picky Stores 600 E St., Eureka (707) 444-9201 pickypickypickystores.com
Pawn Shop
Humboldt Bay Trade and Pawn 1435 Fifth St., Eureka (707) 442-7777 humboldtpawn.com
Pet Store
Fin-N-Feather 2931 F St., Eureka (707) 443-4914 fin-n-feather.com
Recreational Vehicles
Pacific Motorsports 4001 Broadway, Eureka (707) 443-8031 pacmoto.com
Shoe Store
Abraxas Shoes And Leather 615 Fifth St., Eureka (707) 798-6194, 430 Main St., Ferndale (707) 786-4277
Skate Shop
S.T.I.L. 2940 Broadway, Suite E, Eureka (707) 269-0210 stilhumboldt.com
Soil Company
Fox Farm Soil & Fertilizer Co. 1900 Bendixsen St., #9524, Samoa (707) 443-4369 foxfarmfertilizer.com
Solar Company
Six Rivers Solar 818 Broadway, Eureka (707) 902-9508 sixriverssolar.com
Thrift Shop
Discovery Shop 2942 F St., Eureka (707) 443-2155 cancer.org
Toy Store
Toy Box 2911 F St., Eureka (707) 445-0310
Vape Shop
Proper Wellness 517 Fifth St., Eureka (707) 683-0009 properwellnesscenter.com
Wine Shop
Libations 761 Eighth St., #1, Arcata (707) 499-7335
Services
Accounting Firm
Hunter, Hunter & Hunt 2662 Harris St., Eureka (707) 476-0674 hhh-cpa.com
Acupuncturist
Lima's Acupuncture & Herbal Center 2097 Harrison Ave., Eureka (707) 502-2246 facebook.com/limasAHC
Aesthetician
Beautiful Both Ways 1660 Central Ave., UNIT G, McKinleyville (707) 499-2099 beautifulbothways.com
Appliance Repair
Eel Valley Appliance 1001 Main St., Fortuna (707) 725-6734 eelvalleyappliance.com/index.htm
Attorney
Zachary Zwerdling 804 Third St., Eureka (707) 798-6211 zwerdlinglaw.com
Auto Body Shop
Quality Body Works 949 W Del Norte St., Eureka (707) 443-7769 qualitybodyworks.com
Auto Detail
Spot to Spot Mobile Detailing 3065 McKinleyville Ave., McKinleyville (707) 382-0773 facebook.com/spottospotmobiledetailing
Auto Repair
Ray's Old Town Auto & Muffler/Conti's Auto Repair 705 Third St., Eureka (707) 443-8893, 2600 Harris St., Eureka (707) 443-3505
Auto Window Tinting
American Auto Detailing 2332 Second St., Eureka (707) 445-2947 americanautodetail.shop
Bank/Credit Union
Coast Central Credit Union Arcata, Crescent City, Eureka, Fortuna, Hoopa, McKinleyville, Weaverville, Willow Creek coastccu.org
Barber
Jacob Fuller, Main Street Barber 1710 Main St., Fortuna (707) 296-9920 Find us on Facebook
Barbershop
Main Street Barber 1710 Main St., Fortuna (707) 296-9920 Find us on Facebook
Bed & Breakfast/AirB&B
Benbow Historic Inn 445 Lake Benbow Drive, Garberville (707) 923-2124 benbowinn.com
Body Piercing
Primal Decor 1908 Myrtle Ave., Eureka (707) 445-2609 primaldecor.com
Bookkeeping
John B. Fullerton, CPA 711 Third St., Eureka (707) 444-3874 fullerton-cpa.com
Car Stereo
Eureka Car Stereo 1459 Broadway, Eureka (707) 445-3283 eurekacarstereo.com
Car Wash
Tetrault Car Wash 4075 Broadway, Eureka (707) 443-6381 5025 Valley W Blvd., Arcata (707) 822-3105
Caregiving Organization
Hospice of Humboldt 3327 Timber Fall Ct., Eureka (707) 445-8443 hospiceofhumboldt.org
Carpet Cleaner
Restif Cleaning Service Cooperative 364 Vance Ave., Samoa (707) 822-7500 restif.com
Cell Phone Provider
US Cellular Locations in Fortuna, Eureka and McKinleyville uscellular.com
Chiropractic Office
ACTIVE CARE Chiropractic 1775 Harrison Ave., Eureka (707) 445-8080 activecarespecialists.com
Cleaning Service
A-1 Cleaning 12 W Seventh St., Eureka (707) 442-3229 a1clean.net
Commercial Real Estate Company
Coldwell Banker Cutten Realty 2120 Campton Road, Eureka (707) 445-8811 cuttenrealty.com
Computer Repair Service
Emerald Technologies 915 Redwood Drive, Suite D, Garberville (707) 923-1268 emeraldtech.biz
Construction Company
DCI Builders 118 Port Kenyon Road, Ferndale (707) 786-5450 dcibuilders.com
Countertop Company
Carbonneau Ceramic Tile 2306 Second St., Eureka (707) 443-8842 ceramictileman.com
Custom Print Shop/Trophy shop
Scrapper's Edge 728 Fourth St., Eureka (707) 445-9686 scrappersedge.net
Customer Service
Jitter Bean Arcata, Eureka and Fortuna facebook.com/jitterbeancoffeeco
Dance Studio
Dance Scene Studio 1011 H St., Eureka (707) 502-2188 danceeureka.com
Dentist Office
Grayson Palmer DDS 831 Harris St., Eureka (707) 443-8367 facebook.com/drpalmerspediatricdentistry
Doctor's Office
Open Door Community Health Center 2200 Tydd St., Eureka and other locations countywide (707) 441-1624 opendoorhealth.com
Doggie Daycare
Happy Dog Day Care and Boarding 3346 Jacobs Ave., Eureka (707) 442-5400 eurekahappydog.com
Electrical
Scurfield Electric Heating & Solar 550 S. G St., Suite 14, Arcata (707) 825-0759 callscurfield.com
Event Coordinator/Planner
Celebration Boulevard 1305 H St., Eureka (707) 845-7243 celebration-blvd.com
Financial Advisor
Kingsview Partners 205 I St., Suite A, Eureka (707) 273-6448 kingsview.com
Financial Planning Service
Coast Central Financial and Retirement Planning Arcata, Crescent City, Eureka, Fortuna, Hoopa, McKinleyville, Weaverville, Willow Creek coastccu.org
Flooring/Carpet Store
North Coast Flooring 2510 Broadway, Eureka (707) 445-1805 ncfloorandtile.com
Florist
Misty Mountain Flora (408) 857-0254 mistymountainflora.com
Graphic Designer
Jason Brandi instagram.com/jasonbrandi
Gym
HealthSPORT McKinleyville, Arcata, Eureka and Fortuna healthsport.com
Hair Stylist
Amy Rust Hair (707) 407-6467
Handyman
Stainbrook Handyman Services (707) 845-5469 stainbrookhandymanservice.com
Hardware/Lumber Store
Pierson Building Center 4100 Broadway, Eureka (707) 441-2700 thebighammer.com
Heating & Air Conditioning Company
Evans Mechanical 2930 Broadway, Suite A, Eureka (707) 445-1435 evansmechanical.com
Holistic Medicine
Humboldt Herbals 300 Second St., Eureka (707) 442-3541 humboldtherbals.com
Hospital
Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka 2700 Dolbeer St., Eureka (707) 445-8121 providence.org
Hotel
Blue Lake Casino Hotel 777 Casino Way, Blue Lake (707) 668-9770 bluelakecasino.com
Insurance Agent
Traci Day, State Farm Insurance 692 14th St., Arcata (707) 822-7077 calltracitoday.com
Insurance Office
Traci Day, State Farm Insurance 692 14th St., Arcata (707) 822-7077 calltracitoday.com
Law Office
Zwerdling Law Firm 804 Third St., Eureka (707) 798-6211 zwerdlinglaw.com
Lawn Maintenance Service
J & G Lawn and Garden 654 Main St., Fortuna (707) 725-2731 jglawngarden.com
Loan Officer
Maria Herrera, Humboldt Home Loans 2145 Myrtle Ave., Eureka (707) 269-2334 humboldthomeloans.com
Mailing Center
Post-Haste Mail Center Inc. 600 F St., #3, Arcata (707) 825-8295 posthastemail.com
Martial Arts Studio
Humboldt Jiu Jitsu 1041 F St., Arcata (707) 822-6278 humboldtjiujitsu.com
Massage Therapist
Chris Mitchell, HealthSPORT McKinleyville, Arcata, Eureka and Fortuna healthsport.com
Midwifery Practice
Moonstone Midwives Birth Center 4677 Valley E Blvd. #2, Arcata (707) 633-3009 moonstonemidwives.com
Mortgage Company
Humboldt Home Loans 2145 Myrtle Ave., Eureka (707) 269-2334 humboldthomeloans.com
Mortuary/Funeral Home
Ayres Family Cremation 2620 Jacobs Ave., Eureka (707) 269-7160 ayrescremation.com
Muffler Shop
Leon's Car Care Center 929 Broadway, Eureka (707) 444-9636 leons-carcare.com
Nail Salon
Brittany McBroome instagram.com/slay_allll_day
Notary
Redwood Coast Notary (408) 421-8376 redwoodcoastnotary.com
Oil Change
Lube Central 1590 Nursery Way, # 1, McKinleyville (707) 839-2171 lube-central.com
Optometry Office
Cole Family Eye Care Optometry 2773 Harris St., Suite H, Eureka (707) 445-4126 ColeFamilyEyeCare.com
Orthodontist
Gabriel Enriquez DDS, MS Fortuna, Arcata and Eureka humboldtortho.com
Outdoor Guide Service
Kayak Trinidad 1 Bay St., Trinidad (707) 329-0085 kayaktrinidad.com
Painting Company
CDH Painting Inc. 802 Harris St., Eureka (707) 443-4429 cdhpainting.com
Pediatrician
James Killfoil, MD, Redwood Pediatric Medical Group 3305 Renner Drive, Fortuna (707) 725-9355
Personal Trainer
Megan Lynch, Choice Conditioning (707) 834-3877
Pest Control
707 Pest Solutions 1302 Spear Ave., Arcata (707) 441-1733 707pestsolutions.com
Pet Grooming Service
Deb's Bark Avenue Grooming 2873 School St., Fortuna (707) 726-9111 Find us on Facebook
Pharmacy
Green's Fortuna Pharmacy 1058 Main St., Fortuna (707) 725-4431 greensfortuna.com
Photographer
Moonstone Images (707) 834-1835 moonstoneimages.com
Physician
James J. Killfoil, MD 3305 Renner Dr., Fortuna (707) 725-9355
Place to Adopt an Animal
Miranda's Rescue 1603 Sandy Prairie Road, Fortuna (707) 725-4449 mirandasrescue.org
Plumbing Business
Wyckoff's Plumbing 2065 Main St., Fortuna (707) 725-4475 wyckoffsplumbing.com
Pre-school
Teacher's Pet Preschool & Afterschool 2719 Dolbeer St., Eureka (707) 442-4877 teacherspetschool.com
Property Management Company
Rentor 3109 H St., Eureka (707) 444-3835 rentor.com
Real Estate Agent
Brandon Brown 2222 Myrtle Ave., Eureka (707) 616-8752 remax.com
Real Estate Company
ReMax Humboldt Realty 2222 Myrtle Ave., Eureka (707) 616-8752 remax.com
Recording Studio
Bongo Boy Studio 1873 Cliff Ave., McKinleyville (707) 839-5090 facebook.com/Bongoboystudio
Residential/Commercial Glass Company
Eureka Glass Co. Arcata, Eureka and McKinleyville eurekaglasscompany.com
Roofing Company
Alves Inc 4200 West End Road, Arcata (707) 825-4725 thinkalvesinc.com
Salon
Studio 1 Salon 519 Everding St., Eureka (707) 798-6035 facebook.com/Studioonesalonn
Security Store/ Locksmith
Advanced Security Systems 1336 Fourth St., Eureka (707) 443-6366 advancedsecurity.us
Senior Living Community
Timber Ridge Eureka and McKinleyville timberridgecare.com
Smog Shop
Leon's Car Care Center 929 Broadway, Eureka (707) 444-9636 leons-carcare.com
Spa
Beautiful Both Ways 1660 Central Ave., UNIT G, McKinleyville (707) 499-2099 beautifulbothways.com
Storage Center
Rainbow Self Storage Eureka, Arcata and McKinleyville rainbowstorage.com
Tattoo Studio
Sangha Tattoo Studio 527 F St., Eureka (707) 476-8282 instagram.com/sanghatattoostudio
Tax Service
Bradley S, Morrison CPA 3300 Broadway, Bayshore Mall, Eureka (707) 443-5183 bradleysmorrisoncpa.com
Tire Shop
Hummel Tire & Wheel 260 S. Fortuna Blvd., Fortuna (707) 725-4120 hummeltire.com
Towing Company
Pacific Towing 210 V St., Eureka (707) 443-8482 Find us on Facebook
Tree Trimming Service
Charleston Tree Service (707) 497-4471 charleston-tree.com
Veterinary Office
Myrtle Avenue Veterinary Hospital 2390 Myrtle Ave, Eureka (707) 443-8686 myrtleavenuevet.com
Volunteer Organization
Food For People 2112 Broadway, Eureka (707) 445-3166 foodforpeople.org
Web Designer
Jason Brandi instagram.com/jasonbrandi
Windshield Repair Company
S & H Auto Glass Inc. 617 Summer St., Eureka (707) 445-9261
Yoga Studio
Om Shala Yoga 101 H St., Arcata omshalayoga.com