Best Pet Store: Fin-N-Feather

Fin-N-Feather Pet Shop has been a cornerstone of Humboldt's pet care community for more than four decades. Founded in 1973 by Martin and Virginia Casanova, this family-operated business has grown from its modest beginnings to become a local favorite, taking home the coveted Best Pet Store in this year's North Coast Journal's Best of Humboldt contest.

From its original Henderson Center location on Grotto Street to its current spacious home on F Street, Fin-N-Feather has adapted and expanded to meet the needs of pet owners across the region. Under new ownership since January of 2023, Damian Morton and family (Kayla and Cullen), along with their knowledgeable staff, maintain the shop's commitment to superior service and expertise.

Fin-N-Feather offers an impressive selection of products for pets of all shapes and sizes. From aquarium supplies to premium dog and cat food brands, they've got everything to keep your furry, feathered or scaly friends happy and healthy. They even offer adoptable pets, making them a one-stop shop for animal lovers.

With their wide variety of pet care supplies, community focus and decades of experience, it's no wonder Fin-N-Feather has earned its reputation as Humboldt's go-to pet shop and your vote for Best Pet Store on the North Coast. Whether you're a seasoned pet owner or just starting your animal companionship journey, Fin-N-Feather is ready to assist with its expertise, service and care.

Kali Cozyris

click to enlarge North Coast Journal photo

Wildwood Music's store manager Nicholas Talvola.

Best Music Store: Wildwood Music

Whether you play folk, punk, funk or whatever genre moves you musically, Wildwood Music in Arcata is the premiere place to find your musical instrument of choice locally. With both a physical location and an online store, Wildwood has your musical needs covered with a wide assortment of instruments and all the accessories any band or solo act will need. Browsing the store's selection of instruments almost made me regret giving up playing the guitar. But at least I know the best place to get one — if I ever decide to make a fool of myself on someone's dimly lit coffee house stage.

Also, for those in the market to buy music (tapes, vinyl, CDs, etc.) instead of instruments, check out Peoples Records in Arcata. It has a beautiful new two-story location packed wall-to-wall with a wide verity of music and merch, from the biggest mainstream artists to the most indie of indie musical acts. Plus, you got to love a place that lets you order records!

Kelby McIntosh

click to enlarge North Coast Journal photo

Open Door Community Health Centers' new location on Foster Avenue in Arcata.

Best Doctor's Office: Open Door Community Health Clinics

Just as a thought exercise, consider for a moment where Humboldt County might be had a group of community leaders and volunteers not banded together more than a half-century ago to form Open Door, a volunteer-run clinic in Arcata, or if Herrmann Spetzler hadn't taken it over six years later with a vision of expanding the nonprofit to bring care to all who need it on the rural North Coast.

Now that you've pondered a hellscape in which already stretched Humboldt County would have hundreds fewer medical providers, let's take a moment to celebrate what Spetzler and so many others have built. Since its humble beginnings in 1971, Open Door has expanded to 14 locations in Humboldt and Del Norte counties, serving some 65,000 patients a year and employing some 800 community members.

The plain truth is that when the vast majority of Humboldt residents go to the doctor, they go to Open Door, and the fact that readers voted it the Best Doctor's Office in this year's contest is a testament to the care the nonprofit provides, despite the challenges of operating behind the Redwood Curtain under a deeply flawed national healthcare delivery system.

Thadeus Greenson

