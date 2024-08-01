Best of Humboldt 2024 

The die has been cast and it's time to crown the victors in this game of BEST. Over the course of a couple months, readers nominated their favorite people, places, businesses and things in Humboldt County, then took to the proverbial polls to cast votes and push their favorites past Go. After a few laps 'round the board, it's time to celebrate the game's winners, the Best of Humboldt.

As you leaf through this year's edition to find out whether your favorite mechanic or beloved ice cream shop bested the competition, whether readers agree your picnic spot is the picnic spot, whether they feel your music shop holds up as Humboldt's BEST, take a minute to appreciate the bounty of BEST our little county contains. If you do, we think you'll see that no matter whether the die broke the way you'd hoped, Humboldt as a whole is winning.

Thadeus Greenson