Best Chicken Sandwich and French Fries: Pineapple Express

Like the atmospheric river that shares its name, the Pineapple Express food truck has swept through Humboldt and, like the cannabis strain that shares its name, given us serious munchies. Journal readers chose the truck and now restaurant (the former Humboldt Soup Co. location at 1019 Myrtle Ave., Eureka, has already gotten a bright, tropical makeover) for two coveted, crispy crowns: Best Chicken Sandwich and Best Fries. Is that applause or just the fryers?

Could be both. While the marinated and fried chicken sandwich is a juicy regular on the menu, it's worth keeping your eye on the specials, where it might morph into a panko-crusted breast spiced up with Korean pickles and gochujang. On their own, the fries boast that ideal crustiness outside and soft, steamy interior. Then there are the embellishments: a sprinkling of furikake, green onions, punchy house-made sauces, katsu or sweet chili sauce. Go in for the Kalua Pig Fries and a mound of pulled pork, jack cheese, sour cream and jalapeños lands on top. As with the atmospheric river and the strain, go easy.

Jennifer Fumiko Cahill

click to enlarge North Coast Journal photo

RCB's Dusseldorf Altbier on nitro.

Best Brewery: Redwood Curtain Brewing Co.

True story, while attending the wedding of a dear friend in the Bay Area in the late 2000s, my wife and I were seated at a table with Drake and Amanda Mollberg, whom we didn't know, because we all hailed from Humboldt. We listened with interest as the couple told us of their work to open a craft brewery and tasting room on Arcata's out-of-the-way industrial South G Street — in the midst of The Great Recession, in the middle of brewery-rich Humboldt, without any plans to bottle. On our way home from the wedding, I remarked that they seemed like lovely people with a terrible business idea.

Boy, was I wrong. What I didn't realize at the time was that the Mollbergs make damn good beer. Like, really, really damn good beer — artisan ales crafted from quality ingredients and aged to something resembling perfection. Fortunately for me, it only took a single sip more than a decade ago to realize my mistake.

Fourteen years after its opening, Redwood Curtain Brewing Co. now stands alone in Humboldt's brew scene, having taken home the coveted Best Brewery title in this contest for six consecutive years. Here's to Drake and Amanda for proving the naysayers — ahem — very wrong.

Thadeus Greenson

Food

Appetizers

Tavern 1888 139 Second St., Eureka (707) 444-1313 historiceaglehouse.com

Asian Restaurant

Siam Orchid Thai Cuisine 427 V St., Eureka (707) 407-3838 siamorchidthaicuisineca.com

Bagel

Los Bagels 1061 I St., Arcata (707) 822-3150 403 Second St., Eureka (707) 442-8525 losbagels.com

Bakery

Ramone's Bakery & Cafe Arcata, Eureka and McKinleyville ramonesbakery.com

Bar Food

Vista Del Mar 91 Commercial St., Eureka (707) 443-3770

Barbecue

Porter Street BBQ 605 Broadway, Eureka (707) 443-1700 Find us on Facebook

Breakfast

The Greene Lily 516 Second St., Eureka (707) 798-6083 thegreenelilycafe.com

Brunch

The Greene Lily 516 Second St., Eureka (707) 798-6083 thegreenelilycafe.com

Bubble/Boba Tea

Pho Hoang 1390 G St., Arcata (707) 822-2227 phohoangarcata.com

Buffet

Oriental Buffet 5000 Valley W Blvd., Arcata (707) 822-2286 orientalbuffetca.com

Burger

Eureka Stars Hamburgers 2009 Harrison Ave., Eureka (707) 445-2061 starshamburgers.com

Burrito

Backwood Burritos 1036 G St., Arcata (707) 502-5724 instagram.com/backwoodburritos

Butcher

Ferndale Meat Co. 376 Main St., Ferndale (707) 786-4501 ferndale-meat-co.edan.io

Catering Company

C&C Catering 350 Woodland Ave., Rio Dell (707) 764-5202 cccatering530.com

Cheesecake

Ramone's Bakery & Cafe Arcata, Eureka and McKinleyville ramonesbakery.com

Chef

Brett Obra, Humboldt Bay Bistro 1436 Second St., Eureka (707) 443-7339 humboldtbaybistro.com

Chicken Sandwich

Pineapple Express Food Truck 1019 Myrtle Ave., Eureka and food truck locations in Fortuna, Eureka, Arcata and McKinleyville, pineappleexpresstruck.com

Chili

Rivers Edge Grill & Bar 11 Bear Paws Way, Loleta (707) 733-9644 bearrivercasino.com

Chips & Salsa

Tuyas 553 Main St., Ferndale (707) 786-5921 tuyasferndale.com

Cinnamon Rolls

Humboldt Sweets 1044 Main St., Fortuna facebook.com/humboldt.sweets

Clam Chowder

Trinidad Eatery 607 Parker St., Trinidad (707) 677-3777 trinidadeatery.com

Cookies

Ramone's Bakery & Cafe Arcata, Eureka and McKinleyville ramonesbakery.com

Crab Sandwich

Gill's By the Bay 77 Halibut Ave., Eureka (707) 442-2554 gillsbythebay.com

Deli

Eureka Natural Foods 1450 Broadway, Eureka (707) 442-6325 2165 Central Ave., McKinleyville (707) 839-3636 eurekanaturalfoods.com

Dog-Friendly Dining

Six Rivers Brewery 1300 Central Ave., McKinleyville (707) 839-7580 sixriversbrewery.com

Donuts

Happy Donuts 2916 Central Ave., Eureka (707) 443-6812 facebook.com/HappyDonutsAsianFood

Eats in SoHum

Surf Point Coffee House At the end of Surf Point Drive, Shelter Cove (707) 986-0068 instagram.com/surf.point.coffee.house

Eats in Willow Creek

Raging Creek Pub 38939 State Route 299, Willow Creek (530) 768-8687 Find us on Facebook

Farmers Market

Arcata Plaza Farmers Market G and Eighth St., Arcata (707) 441-9999 northcoastgrowersassociation.org

Farmers Market Food Stall

The Humboldt Tortilla Depot instagram.com/thehumboldttortilladepot

Fish & Chips

Gallagher's Restaurant & Pub 1604 Fourth St., Eureka (707) 442-1177 gallaghersirishpub.com

Food Delivery Service

USVetsDeliver 553 Main St., #1, Ferndale (707) 298-9595 usvetsdeliver.com

Food Truck

Cap's Food Shack (707) 798-7147 instagram.com/Capsfoodshack

French Fries

Pineapple Express Food Truck 1019 Myrtle Ave., Eureka and food truck locations in Fortuna, Eureka, Arcata and McKinleyville, pineappleexpresstruck.com

Fried Chicken

The Couxp 737 G St., Arcata instagram.com/thecouxp

Gluten-Free Restaurant

Cafe Phoenix 1360 G St., Arcata (707) 630-5021 facebook.com/cafephoenixarcata

Grocery Store

North Coast Co-op 811 I St., Arcata (707) 822-5947, 25 Fourth St., Eureka (707) 443-6027 northcoast.coop

Hidden Gem

The Lost Frenchman 3344 Redwood Dr., Redway (707) 923-2030 thelostfrenchman.com

Hot Dog

Bob's Footlongs 505 12th St., Fortuna (707) 725-2016, 460 Main St., Ferndale (707) 786-0122 bobsfootlongs.com

Ice Cream

Jersey Scoops 348 Main St., Loleta (707) 683-9067 foggybottomsboys.com

Italian Restaurant

Gabriel's 216 E St., Eureka (707) 599-1388 gabrielseureka.com

Late-Night Food

Toni's 24 Hour Restaurant 1901 Heindon Road, Arcata (707) 822-0091 tonisrestaurant.com

Local Chocolatier

Dick Taylor Craft Chocolate 333 First St., Eureka (707) 798-6010 dicktaylorchocolate.com

Locally Made Packaged Food

Dick Taylor Craft Chocolate 333 First St., Eureka (707) 798-6010 dicktaylorchocolate.com

Lunch

Hole in the Wall Great Sandwiches 590 G St., Arcata (707) 822-7407

Macaroni & Cheese

Vista Del Mar 91 Commercial St., Eureka (707) 443-3770

Meat Market/Counter

Eureka Natural Foods 1450 Broadway, Eureka (707) 442-6325, 2165 Central Ave., McKinleyville (707) 839-3636 eurekanaturalfoods.com

Mexican Restaurant

Cocina Mariposa 4750 Fairway Drive, Eureka (707) 599-2469 cocinamariposa.com

Nachos

La Costa Mexican Restaurant 664 S Fortuna Blvd., Fortuna (707) 725-9416

Natural Foods Store

Eureka Natural Foods 1450 Broadway, Eureka (707) 442-6325 2165, Central Ave., McKinleyville (707) 839-3636 eurekanaturalfoods.com

New Restaurant

Beachcomber Cafe 363 Trinity St., Trinidad (707) 677-0106 beachcombercafetrinidad.com

Onion Rings

A A Bar & Grill 929 Fourth St., Eureka (707) 443-1632 aabarandgrill.net

Outdoor Dining

Café Marina & Woodley's Bar 601 Startare Dr., Eureka (707) 443-2233 cafemarina.net

Overall Service

Tomo Japanese Restaurant 708 Ninth St., Arcata (707) 822-1414 tomoarcata.com

Pie

Slice of Humboldt Pie 660 K St, Arcata (707) 630-5236 sliceofhumboldtpie.com

Pizza

Babe's Pizza & Pasta 4015 Walnut Dr., Eureka (707) 442-3839 babespizzapasta.com

Place to Eat Alone

Hole in the Wall Great Sandwiches 590 G St., Arcata (707) 822-7407

Restaurant

Tomo Japanese Restaurant 708 Ninth St., Arcata (707) 822-1414 tomoarcata.com

Restaurant Server

KK, Toni's Restaurant 1901 Heindon Road, Arcata (707) 822-0091 tonisrestaurant.com

Salad

Beachcomber Cafe 363 Trinity St., Trinidad (707) 677-0106 beachcombercafetrinidad.com

Sandwich

Hole in the Wall Great Sandwiches 590 G St., Arcata (707) 822-7407

Seafood

Sea Grill 316 E St., Eureka (707) 443-7187 seagrilleureka.com

Serving Staff

Tomo Japanese Restaurant 708 Ninth St., Arcata (707) 822-1414 tomoarcata.com

Smoothie/Juice Bar

Wildberries Marketplace 747 13th St., Arcata (707) 822-0095 wildberries.com

Steak

A A Bar & Grill 929 Fourth St., Eureka (707) 443-1632 aabarandgrill.net

Sushi Restaurant

Sushi Spot Arcata 670 Ninth St. #101, Arcata (707) 822-1221 sushispotarcata.com

Tacos

Cocina Mariposa 4750 Fairway Drive, Eureka (707) 599-2469 cocinamariposa.com

Take and Bake Pizza

Babe's Pizza & Pasta 4015 Walnut Dr., Eureka (707) 442-3839 babespizzapasta.com

Take-Out

Tandoori Bites Indian Cuisine 1735 Fourth St., Eureka (707) 442-6500 tandooribitesindianeureka.com

Tots

Vista Del Mar 91 Commercial St., Eureka (707) 443-3770

Vegan/Vegetarian Options

Wildflower Café and Bakery 1604 G St., Arcata (707) 822-0360 wildflowercafebakery.com

Veggie Burger

Eureka Stars Hamburgers 2009 Harrison Ave., Eureka (707) 445-2061 starshamburgers.com

View from the Table

Seascape Restaurant Trinidad Pier (707) 677-3762 seascapetrinidad.squarespace.com

Wings

Humbrews 856 10th St., Arcata (707) 826-2739 humbrews.com

Drink

Bar

Logger Bar 510 Railroad Ave., Blue Lake loggerbar.com

Bar to Meet People

Richards' Goat Tavern & Tea Room 401 I St., Arcata (707) 630-5000 richardsgoat.com

Bartender

Kayla Irving, Vista Del Mar 91 Commercial St., Eureka (707) 443-3770

Beer Selection

Dead Reckoning Tavern 815 J St., Arcata (707) 630-5008 Find us on Facebook

Bloody Mary

Vista Del Mar 91 Commercial St., Eureka (707) 443-3770

Brewery

Redwood Curtain Brewing Co. 550 S G St. Suite 4, Arcata, (707) 826-7222, 1595 Myrtle Ave. Suite B Eureka, (707) 269-7143 redwoodcurtainbrewing.com

Cheap Drinks

The Shanty 213 Third St., Eureka (707) 444-2053 instagram.com/theshantyeureka

Cocktails

The Speakeasy 411 Opera Alley, Eureka (707) 444-2244 instagram.com/the_speakeasy_bar

Coffee House

Jitter Bean Arcata, Eureka and Fortuna facebook.com/jitterbeancoffeeco

Coffee Roaster

Humboldt Bay Coffee Co. 520 Second St., Eureka (707) 444-3969 humboldtcoffee.com

Cozy Bar

Phatsy Kline's Parlor Lounge 129 Second St., Eureka (707) 407-0634 historiceaglehouse.com/phatsy-kline-s

Distillery

Humboldt Distillery 735 10th St., Fortuna (707) 725-1700 humboldtdistillery.com

Dive Bar

Logger Bar 510 Railroad Ave., Blue Lake loggerbar.com

Happy Hour

Phatsy Kline's Parlor Lounge 129 Second St., Eureka (707) 407-0634 historiceaglehouse.com/phatsy-kline-s

Hotel Bar

Phatsy Kline's Parlor Lounge 129 Second St., Eureka (707) 407-0634 historiceaglehouse.com/phatsy-kline-s

Local Beer

Steelhead Pale Ale, Mad River Brewing Co. 195 Taylor Way, Blue Lake (707) 668-4151 madriverbrewing.com

Local Hard Cider

Humboldt Cider Co. 3750 Harris St., Eureka (707) 798-6023 humboldtciderco.com

Local Spirit

Humboldt Distillery Vodka 735 10th St., Fortuna (707) 725-1700 humboldtdistillery.com

Local Wine

Cabernet Franc, Moonstone Crossing Winery 529 Trinity St., Trinidad (707) 845-5492 moonstonecrossing.com

Margarita

The Greene Lily 516 Second St., Eureka (707) 798-6083 thegreenelilycafe.com

Martini

The Speakeasy 411 Opera Alley, Eureka (707) 444-2244 instagram.com/the_speakeasy_bar

Milkshake

Toni's 24 Hour Restaurant 1901 Heindon Road, Arcata (707) 822-0091 tonisrestaurant.com

Mimosa

The Greene Lily 516 Second St., Eureka (707) 798-6083 thegreenelilycafe.com

Patio

Six Rivers Brewery 1300 Central Ave., McKinleyville (707) 839-7580 sixriversbrewery.com

Place to Drink with Your Dog

Six Rivers Brewery 1300 Central Ave., McKinleyville (707) 839-7580 sixriversbrewery.com

Sports Bar

Vista Del Mar 91 Commercial St., Eureka (707) 443-3770

Tea Shop/Place to Buy Tea

Humboldt Herbals 300 Second St., Eureka (707) 442-3541 humboldtherbals.com

Wine Selection

Septentrio Winery 650 Sixth St., Arcata (707) 672-2058 septentriowinery.com

Winery

Fieldbrook Winery 4241 Fieldbrook Road, McKinleyville (707) 839-4140 fieldbrookwinery.com