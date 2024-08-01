[ { "name": "Top Stories Video Pair", "insertPoint": "7", "component": "17087298", "parentWrapperClass": "fdn-ads-inline-content-block", "requiredCountToDisplay": "1" } ]
Best Chicken Sandwich and French Fries: Pineapple Express
Like the atmospheric river that shares its name, the Pineapple Express food truck has swept through Humboldt and, like the cannabis strain that shares its name, given us serious munchies. Journal readers chose the truck and now restaurant (the former Humboldt Soup Co. location at 1019 Myrtle Ave., Eureka, has already gotten a bright, tropical makeover) for two coveted, crispy crowns: Best Chicken Sandwich and Best Fries. Is that applause or just the fryers?
Could be both. While the marinated and fried chicken sandwich is a juicy regular on the menu, it's worth keeping your eye on the specials, where it might morph into a panko-crusted breast spiced up with Korean pickles and gochujang. On their own, the fries boast that ideal crustiness outside and soft, steamy interior. Then there are the embellishments: a sprinkling of furikake, green onions, punchy house-made sauces, katsu or sweet chili sauce. Go in for the Kalua Pig Fries and a mound of pulled pork, jack cheese, sour cream and jalapeños lands on top. As with the atmospheric river and the strain, go easy.
Jennifer Fumiko Cahill
Best Brewery: Redwood Curtain Brewing Co.
True story, while attending the wedding of a dear friend in the Bay Area in the late 2000s, my wife and I were seated at a table with Drake and Amanda Mollberg, whom we didn't know, because we all hailed from Humboldt. We listened with interest as the couple told us of their work to open a craft brewery and tasting room on Arcata's out-of-the-way industrial South G Street — in the midst of The Great Recession, in the middle of brewery-rich Humboldt, without any plans to bottle. On our way home from the wedding, I remarked that they seemed like lovely people with a terrible business idea.
Boy, was I wrong. What I didn't realize at the time was that the Mollbergs make damn good beer. Like, really, really damn good beer — artisan ales crafted from quality ingredients and aged to something resembling perfection. Fortunately for me, it only took a single sip more than a decade ago to realize my mistake.
Fourteen years after its opening, Redwood Curtain Brewing Co. now stands alone in Humboldt's brew scene, having taken home the coveted Best Brewery title in this contest for six consecutive years. Here's to Drake and Amanda for proving the naysayers — ahem — very wrong.
Thadeus Greenson
Food
Appetizers
Tavern 1888 139 Second St., Eureka (707) 444-1313 historiceaglehouse.com
Asian Restaurant
Siam Orchid Thai Cuisine 427 V St., Eureka (707) 407-3838 siamorchidthaicuisineca.com
Bagel
Los Bagels 1061 I St., Arcata (707) 822-3150 403 Second St., Eureka (707) 442-8525 losbagels.com
Bakery
Ramone's Bakery & Cafe Arcata, Eureka and McKinleyville ramonesbakery.com
Bar Food
Vista Del Mar 91 Commercial St., Eureka (707) 443-3770
Barbecue
Porter Street BBQ 605 Broadway, Eureka (707) 443-1700 Find us on Facebook
Breakfast
The Greene Lily 516 Second St., Eureka (707) 798-6083 thegreenelilycafe.com
Brunch
The Greene Lily 516 Second St., Eureka (707) 798-6083 thegreenelilycafe.com
Bubble/Boba Tea
Pho Hoang 1390 G St., Arcata (707) 822-2227 phohoangarcata.com
Buffet
Oriental Buffet 5000 Valley W Blvd., Arcata (707) 822-2286 orientalbuffetca.com
Burger
Eureka Stars Hamburgers 2009 Harrison Ave., Eureka (707) 445-2061 starshamburgers.com
Burrito
Backwood Burritos 1036 G St., Arcata (707) 502-5724 instagram.com/backwoodburritos
Butcher
Ferndale Meat Co. 376 Main St., Ferndale (707) 786-4501 ferndale-meat-co.edan.io
Catering Company
C&C Catering 350 Woodland Ave., Rio Dell (707) 764-5202 cccatering530.com
Cheesecake
Ramone's Bakery & Cafe Arcata, Eureka and McKinleyville ramonesbakery.com
Chef
Brett Obra, Humboldt Bay Bistro 1436 Second St., Eureka (707) 443-7339 humboldtbaybistro.com
Chicken Sandwich
Pineapple Express Food Truck 1019 Myrtle Ave., Eureka and food truck locations in Fortuna, Eureka, Arcata and McKinleyville, pineappleexpresstruck.com
Chili
Rivers Edge Grill & Bar 11 Bear Paws Way, Loleta (707) 733-9644 bearrivercasino.com
Chips & Salsa
Tuyas 553 Main St., Ferndale (707) 786-5921 tuyasferndale.com
Cinnamon Rolls
Humboldt Sweets 1044 Main St., Fortuna facebook.com/humboldt.sweets
Clam Chowder
Trinidad Eatery 607 Parker St., Trinidad (707) 677-3777 trinidadeatery.com
Cookies
Ramone's Bakery & Cafe Arcata, Eureka and McKinleyville ramonesbakery.com
Crab Sandwich
Gill's By the Bay 77 Halibut Ave., Eureka (707) 442-2554 gillsbythebay.com
Deli
Eureka Natural Foods 1450 Broadway, Eureka (707) 442-6325 2165 Central Ave., McKinleyville (707) 839-3636 eurekanaturalfoods.com
Dog-Friendly Dining
Six Rivers Brewery 1300 Central Ave., McKinleyville (707) 839-7580 sixriversbrewery.com
Donuts
Happy Donuts 2916 Central Ave., Eureka (707) 443-6812 facebook.com/HappyDonutsAsianFood
Eats in SoHum
Surf Point Coffee House At the end of Surf Point Drive, Shelter Cove (707) 986-0068 instagram.com/surf.point.coffee.house
Eats in Willow Creek
Raging Creek Pub 38939 State Route 299, Willow Creek (530) 768-8687 Find us on Facebook
Farmers Market
Arcata Plaza Farmers Market G and Eighth St., Arcata (707) 441-9999 northcoastgrowersassociation.org
Farmers Market Food Stall
The Humboldt Tortilla Depot instagram.com/thehumboldttortilladepot
Fish & Chips
Gallagher's Restaurant & Pub 1604 Fourth St., Eureka (707) 442-1177 gallaghersirishpub.com
Food Delivery Service
USVetsDeliver 553 Main St., #1, Ferndale (707) 298-9595 usvetsdeliver.com
Food Truck
Cap's Food Shack (707) 798-7147 instagram.com/Capsfoodshack
French Fries
Pineapple Express Food Truck 1019 Myrtle Ave., Eureka and food truck locations in Fortuna, Eureka, Arcata and McKinleyville, pineappleexpresstruck.com
Fried Chicken
The Couxp 737 G St., Arcata instagram.com/thecouxp
Gluten-Free Restaurant
Cafe Phoenix 1360 G St., Arcata (707) 630-5021 facebook.com/cafephoenixarcata
Grocery Store
North Coast Co-op 811 I St., Arcata (707) 822-5947, 25 Fourth St., Eureka (707) 443-6027 northcoast.coop
Hidden Gem
The Lost Frenchman 3344 Redwood Dr., Redway (707) 923-2030 thelostfrenchman.com
Hot Dog
Bob's Footlongs 505 12th St., Fortuna (707) 725-2016, 460 Main St., Ferndale (707) 786-0122 bobsfootlongs.com
Ice Cream
Jersey Scoops 348 Main St., Loleta (707) 683-9067 foggybottomsboys.com
Italian Restaurant
Gabriel's 216 E St., Eureka (707) 599-1388 gabrielseureka.com
Late-Night Food
Toni's 24 Hour Restaurant 1901 Heindon Road, Arcata (707) 822-0091 tonisrestaurant.com
Local Chocolatier
Dick Taylor Craft Chocolate 333 First St., Eureka (707) 798-6010 dicktaylorchocolate.com
Locally Made Packaged Food
Dick Taylor Craft Chocolate 333 First St., Eureka (707) 798-6010 dicktaylorchocolate.com
Lunch
Hole in the Wall Great Sandwiches 590 G St., Arcata (707) 822-7407
Macaroni & Cheese
Vista Del Mar 91 Commercial St., Eureka (707) 443-3770
Meat Market/Counter
Eureka Natural Foods 1450 Broadway, Eureka (707) 442-6325, 2165 Central Ave., McKinleyville (707) 839-3636 eurekanaturalfoods.com
Mexican Restaurant
Cocina Mariposa 4750 Fairway Drive, Eureka (707) 599-2469 cocinamariposa.com
Nachos
La Costa Mexican Restaurant 664 S Fortuna Blvd., Fortuna (707) 725-9416
Natural Foods Store
Eureka Natural Foods 1450 Broadway, Eureka (707) 442-6325 2165, Central Ave., McKinleyville (707) 839-3636 eurekanaturalfoods.com
New Restaurant
Beachcomber Cafe 363 Trinity St., Trinidad (707) 677-0106 beachcombercafetrinidad.com
Onion Rings
A A Bar & Grill 929 Fourth St., Eureka (707) 443-1632 aabarandgrill.net
Outdoor Dining
Café Marina & Woodley's Bar 601 Startare Dr., Eureka (707) 443-2233 cafemarina.net
Overall Service
Tomo Japanese Restaurant 708 Ninth St., Arcata (707) 822-1414 tomoarcata.com
Pie
Slice of Humboldt Pie 660 K St, Arcata (707) 630-5236 sliceofhumboldtpie.com
Pizza
Babe's Pizza & Pasta 4015 Walnut Dr., Eureka (707) 442-3839 babespizzapasta.com
Place to Eat Alone
Hole in the Wall Great Sandwiches 590 G St., Arcata (707) 822-7407
Restaurant
Tomo Japanese Restaurant 708 Ninth St., Arcata (707) 822-1414 tomoarcata.com
Restaurant Server
KK, Toni's Restaurant 1901 Heindon Road, Arcata (707) 822-0091 tonisrestaurant.com
Salad
Beachcomber Cafe 363 Trinity St., Trinidad (707) 677-0106 beachcombercafetrinidad.com
Sandwich
Hole in the Wall Great Sandwiches 590 G St., Arcata (707) 822-7407
Seafood
Sea Grill 316 E St., Eureka (707) 443-7187 seagrilleureka.com
Serving Staff
Tomo Japanese Restaurant 708 Ninth St., Arcata (707) 822-1414 tomoarcata.com
Smoothie/Juice Bar
Wildberries Marketplace 747 13th St., Arcata (707) 822-0095 wildberries.com
Steak
A A Bar & Grill 929 Fourth St., Eureka (707) 443-1632 aabarandgrill.net
Sushi Restaurant
Sushi Spot Arcata 670 Ninth St. #101, Arcata (707) 822-1221 sushispotarcata.com
Tacos
Cocina Mariposa 4750 Fairway Drive, Eureka (707) 599-2469 cocinamariposa.com
Take and Bake Pizza
Babe's Pizza & Pasta 4015 Walnut Dr., Eureka (707) 442-3839 babespizzapasta.com
Take-Out
Tandoori Bites Indian Cuisine 1735 Fourth St., Eureka (707) 442-6500 tandooribitesindianeureka.com
Tots
Vista Del Mar 91 Commercial St., Eureka (707) 443-3770
Vegan/Vegetarian Options
Wildflower Café and Bakery 1604 G St., Arcata (707) 822-0360 wildflowercafebakery.com
Veggie Burger
Eureka Stars Hamburgers 2009 Harrison Ave., Eureka (707) 445-2061 starshamburgers.com
View from the Table
Seascape Restaurant Trinidad Pier (707) 677-3762 seascapetrinidad.squarespace.com
Wings
Humbrews 856 10th St., Arcata (707) 826-2739 humbrews.com
Drink
Bar
Logger Bar 510 Railroad Ave., Blue Lake loggerbar.com
Bar to Meet People
Richards' Goat Tavern & Tea Room 401 I St., Arcata (707) 630-5000 richardsgoat.com
Bartender
Kayla Irving, Vista Del Mar 91 Commercial St., Eureka (707) 443-3770
Beer Selection
Dead Reckoning Tavern 815 J St., Arcata (707) 630-5008 Find us on Facebook
Bloody Mary
Vista Del Mar 91 Commercial St., Eureka (707) 443-3770
Brewery
Redwood Curtain Brewing Co. 550 S G St. Suite 4, Arcata, (707) 826-7222, 1595 Myrtle Ave. Suite B Eureka, (707) 269-7143 redwoodcurtainbrewing.com
Cheap Drinks
The Shanty 213 Third St., Eureka (707) 444-2053 instagram.com/theshantyeureka
Cocktails
The Speakeasy 411 Opera Alley, Eureka (707) 444-2244 instagram.com/the_speakeasy_bar
Coffee House
Jitter Bean Arcata, Eureka and Fortuna facebook.com/jitterbeancoffeeco
Coffee Roaster
Humboldt Bay Coffee Co. 520 Second St., Eureka (707) 444-3969 humboldtcoffee.com
Cozy Bar
Phatsy Kline's Parlor Lounge 129 Second St., Eureka (707) 407-0634 historiceaglehouse.com/phatsy-kline-s
Distillery
Humboldt Distillery 735 10th St., Fortuna (707) 725-1700 humboldtdistillery.com
Dive Bar
Logger Bar 510 Railroad Ave., Blue Lake loggerbar.com
Happy Hour
Phatsy Kline's Parlor Lounge 129 Second St., Eureka (707) 407-0634 historiceaglehouse.com/phatsy-kline-s
Hotel Bar
Phatsy Kline's Parlor Lounge 129 Second St., Eureka (707) 407-0634 historiceaglehouse.com/phatsy-kline-s
Local Beer
Steelhead Pale Ale, Mad River Brewing Co. 195 Taylor Way, Blue Lake (707) 668-4151 madriverbrewing.com
Local Hard Cider
Humboldt Cider Co. 3750 Harris St., Eureka (707) 798-6023 humboldtciderco.com
Local Spirit
Humboldt Distillery Vodka 735 10th St., Fortuna (707) 725-1700 humboldtdistillery.com
Local Wine
Cabernet Franc, Moonstone Crossing Winery 529 Trinity St., Trinidad (707) 845-5492 moonstonecrossing.com
Margarita
The Greene Lily 516 Second St., Eureka (707) 798-6083 thegreenelilycafe.com
Martini
The Speakeasy 411 Opera Alley, Eureka (707) 444-2244 instagram.com/the_speakeasy_bar
Milkshake
Toni's 24 Hour Restaurant 1901 Heindon Road, Arcata (707) 822-0091 tonisrestaurant.com
Mimosa
The Greene Lily 516 Second St., Eureka (707) 798-6083 thegreenelilycafe.com
Patio
Six Rivers Brewery 1300 Central Ave., McKinleyville (707) 839-7580 sixriversbrewery.com
Place to Drink with Your Dog
Six Rivers Brewery 1300 Central Ave., McKinleyville (707) 839-7580 sixriversbrewery.com
Sports Bar
Vista Del Mar 91 Commercial St., Eureka (707) 443-3770
Tea Shop/Place to Buy Tea
Humboldt Herbals 300 Second St., Eureka (707) 442-3541 humboldtherbals.com
Wine Selection
Septentrio Winery 650 Sixth St., Arcata (707) 672-2058 septentriowinery.com
Winery
Fieldbrook Winery 4241 Fieldbrook Road, McKinleyville (707) 839-4140 fieldbrookwinery.com