Best Place for a Picnic : Redwood Park
"Hey, Boo Boo, let's go get us a pic-a-nic basket and head to Redwood Park!" Just like Yogi, readers of the North Coast Journal are smarter than the average bear, and they know where to find the perfect picnic experience.
Nestled in the heart of Arcata, and a Frisbee's throw from Cal Poly Humboldt, Redwood Park is a majestic escape from the business of life, a place where visitors can reconnect with nature, and students and faculty can enjoy a quick outdoor meal or study break
The park offers dedicated picnic areas with tables, as well as a large open field perfect for spreading blankets. Its family-friendly atmosphere includes a nearby playground and basketball courts, while the adjacent Arcata Community Forest provides miles of hiking trails for pre- or post-meal walks. The mix of sun and shade allows visitors to choose the ideal spot to put down a blanket.
With a few acres of wide open space, Redwood Park has plenty of room for picnickers to spread out and enjoy meals. There are also places to burn off that extra meat and cheese sandwich from Hole in the Wall. Grab a hacky sack and head to the sunny center field for fun, or take a stroll back in time through the prehistoric Redwoods on your choice of several well-maintained trails.
With its stunning natural beauty, ample space and convenient amenities, it's no surprise Redwood Park was voted the Best Place for a Picnic in the 2024 Best of Humboldt contest. Once you experience the magic of Redwood Park, you'll be rooting for more!
Kali Cozyris
Best Place to Take a Selfie Sequoia Park Zoo Redwood Sky Walk
The Sequoia Park Zoo has a lot to boast about. Not only as the oldest zoo in the state — established in 1907 — but as one of the smallest in the nation to be accredited by Association of Zoos and Aquariums for the care provided to the more than 150 animals representing some 50 species that call the zoo home. Three years ago, the city-owned facility added yet another feather to its cap with the opening of the Redwood Sky Walk. From bridges and platforms reaching heights of up to 100 feet amid the canopies of the zoo's iconic trees that lend their name to the attraction, visitors are treated to a bird's-eye view of the park and a chance to explore the longest aerial walkway in the western United States. And, while taking advantage of the majestic photo background, they might catch a new perspective of the zoo's newest denizens — Noni and Tule — as the young American black bears that were rescued as cubs and determined to be unsuitable for release show off their tree climbing talents. Like all aspects of the zoo experience, the Redwood Sky Walk is included in the admission price, allowing visitors to take a lofty — and unique — walk on the wild side.
Kimberly Wear
Best Local Podcast : Humboldt Last Week
What host Myles Cochrane brings to the podcast airwaves with Humboldt Last Week is a buttery-smooth audio experience of rapid-fire news coverage of what's going on around Humboldt. As an audiophile that's worked in audio production, Myles radiates on the mic in way that feels natural. Because of his microphone presence, I wish he did more interviews or dove into some of the topics covered on the show ... but that's just me. But what the Humboldt Last Week podcast does, it does well, packaging the right amount of local news coverage for the listener on the go. Humboldt Last Week is worth adding to your podcast rotation and it's no surprise it took the prize for Best Local Podcast.
Kelby McIntosh
Bonus!
Bathroom
Logger Bar 510 Railroad Ave., Blue Lake loggerbar.com
Building Wherein to Find a Ghost
Historic Eagle House 124 C St., Eureka (707) 444-3344 historiceaglehouse.com
Hangout for Seniors
Fortuna Senior Center 3811 Newburg Road, Fortuna (707) 726-9203 fortunasenior.org
Local Activist
Jan Carr Find "Humboldt Soup's ON!" on Facebook
Local Author
Zev Levinson zevlev.com
Local Cause
Food For People 2112 Broadway, Eureka (707) 445-3166 foodforpeople.org
Local Do-Gooder
Betty Chinn 133 Seventh St., Eureka (707) 407-3833 bettychinn.org
Local Firefighter
Gannon Chapman, Fortuna Volunteer Fire Department 320 S Fortuna Blvd, Fortuna (707) 725-5021 fortunafire.com
Local Personality
Michaele Whitley facebook.com/michaele.whiteley
Local Podcast
Humboldt Last Week humboldtlastweek.com
Local Police Officer
Jason Kadle Fortuna Police Department, 621 11th St., Fortuna (707) 725-7550 friendlyfortuna.com
Local Politician
Rex Bohn rexbohnforsupervisor.com
Local Radio Personality
Burlyman Dana Hall cool1055.com
Local Radio Station
Cool 105.5 Eureka cool1055.com
Local Teacher
Tony Miles Fortuna High School, 379 12th St., Fortuna (707) 725-4461 fortunahigh.org
Local TV Station
KEET TV (707) 445-0813 keet.org
Locally-Made Product (Non-Food)
Ohana Organics Tattoo Butter (707) 444-2227 ohanaorganics.com
Nonprofit
Food for People 2112 Broadway, Eureka (707) 445-3166 foodforpeople.org
Outdoor Seating
Septentrio Winery 650 Sixth St., Arcata (707) 672-2058 septentriowinery.com
Parking Lot
Arcata Marsh 569 S G St., Arcata (707) 826-2359 arcatamarshfriends.org
Place for a Picnic
Redwood Park Park Drive, Arcata (707) 822-7091 cityofarcata.org
Place to Break Up With Someone
Applebee's 2846 Broadway, Eureka (707) 269-0533 restaurants.applebees.com/en-us/ca/eureka
Place to Meet Singles
Friday Night Market humboldtmade.com/eureka-friday-night-market
Place to Take a Selfie
Redwood Sky Walk 3414 W St., Eureka (707) 441-4263 redwoodskywalk.com
Place to Work
Jitter Bean Arcata, Eureka and Fortuna facebook.com/jitterbeancoffeeco
Place to Worship
Branches Humboldt 1425 J St., Arcata (707) 633-8332 brancheshumboldt.org
Social Justice Organization
Boys & Girls Club Teen Court 939 Harris St., Eureka (707) 444-0153 bgcredwoods.org