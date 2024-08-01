Best Place for a Picnic : Redwood Park

"Hey, Boo Boo, let's go get us a pic-a-nic basket and head to Redwood Park!" Just like Yogi, readers of the North Coast Journal are smarter than the average bear, and they know where to find the perfect picnic experience.

Nestled in the heart of Arcata, and a Frisbee's throw from Cal Poly Humboldt, Redwood Park is a majestic escape from the business of life, a place where visitors can reconnect with nature, and students and faculty can enjoy a quick outdoor meal or study break

The park offers dedicated picnic areas with tables, as well as a large open field perfect for spreading blankets. Its family-friendly atmosphere includes a nearby playground and basketball courts, while the adjacent Arcata Community Forest provides miles of hiking trails for pre- or post-meal walks. The mix of sun and shade allows visitors to choose the ideal spot to put down a blanket.

With a few acres of wide open space, Redwood Park has plenty of room for picnickers to spread out and enjoy meals. There are also places to burn off that extra meat and cheese sandwich from Hole in the Wall. Grab a hacky sack and head to the sunny center field for fun, or take a stroll back in time through the prehistoric Redwoods on your choice of several well-maintained trails.

With its stunning natural beauty, ample space and convenient amenities, it's no surprise Redwood Park was voted the Best Place for a Picnic in the 2024 Best of Humboldt contest. Once you experience the magic of Redwood Park, you'll be rooting for more!

Kali Cozyris

click to enlarge Photo by Mark Larson

Zoo visitors stroll through the forest canopy on the Redwood Sky Walk.

Best Place to Take a Selfie Sequoia Park Zoo Redwood Sky Walk

The Sequoia Park Zoo has a lot to boast about. Not only as the oldest zoo in the state — established in 1907 — but as one of the smallest in the nation to be accredited by Association of Zoos and Aquariums for the care provided to the more than 150 animals representing some 50 species that call the zoo home. Three years ago, the city-owned facility added yet another feather to its cap with the opening of the Redwood Sky Walk. From bridges and platforms reaching heights of up to 100 feet amid the canopies of the zoo's iconic trees that lend their name to the attraction, visitors are treated to a bird's-eye view of the park and a chance to explore the longest aerial walkway in the western United States. And, while taking advantage of the majestic photo background, they might catch a new perspective of the zoo's newest denizens — Noni and Tule — as the young American black bears that were rescued as cubs and determined to be unsuitable for release show off their tree climbing talents. Like all aspects of the zoo experience, the Redwood Sky Walk is included in the admission price, allowing visitors to take a lofty — and unique — walk on the wild side.

Kimberly Wear

click to enlarge Submitted

Myles Cochrane in the studio of Humboldt Last Week.

Best Local Podcast : Humboldt Last Week

What host Myles Cochrane brings to the podcast airwaves with Humboldt Last Week is a buttery-smooth audio experience of rapid-fire news coverage of what's going on around Humboldt. As an audiophile that's worked in audio production, Myles radiates on the mic in way that feels natural. Because of his microphone presence, I wish he did more interviews or dove into some of the topics covered on the show ... but that's just me. But what the Humboldt Last Week podcast does, it does well, packaging the right amount of local news coverage for the listener on the go. Humboldt Last Week is worth adding to your podcast rotation and it's no surprise it took the prize for Best Local Podcast.

Kelby McIntosh

Bonus!

Bathroom

Logger Bar 510 Railroad Ave., Blue Lake loggerbar.com

Building Wherein to Find a Ghost

Historic Eagle House 124 C St., Eureka (707) 444-3344 historiceaglehouse.com

Hangout for Seniors

Fortuna Senior Center 3811 Newburg Road, Fortuna (707) 726-9203 fortunasenior.org

Local Activist

Jan Carr Find "Humboldt Soup's ON!" on Facebook

Local Author

Zev Levinson zevlev.com

Local Cause

Food For People 2112 Broadway, Eureka (707) 445-3166 foodforpeople.org

Local Do-Gooder

Betty Chinn 133 Seventh St., Eureka (707) 407-3833 bettychinn.org

Local Firefighter

Gannon Chapman, Fortuna Volunteer Fire Department 320 S Fortuna Blvd, Fortuna (707) 725-5021 fortunafire.com

Local Personality

Michaele Whitley facebook.com/michaele.whiteley

Local Podcast

Humboldt Last Week humboldtlastweek.com

Local Police Officer

Jason Kadle Fortuna Police Department, 621 11th St., Fortuna (707) 725-7550 friendlyfortuna.com

Local Politician

Rex Bohn rexbohnforsupervisor.com

Local Radio Personality

Burlyman Dana Hall cool1055.com

Local Radio Station

Cool 105.5 Eureka cool1055.com

Local Teacher

Tony Miles Fortuna High School, 379 12th St., Fortuna (707) 725-4461 fortunahigh.org

Local TV Station

KEET TV (707) 445-0813 keet.org

Locally-Made Product (Non-Food)

Ohana Organics Tattoo Butter (707) 444-2227 ohanaorganics.com

Nonprofit

Food for People 2112 Broadway, Eureka (707) 445-3166 foodforpeople.org

Outdoor Seating

Septentrio Winery 650 Sixth St., Arcata (707) 672-2058 septentriowinery.com

Parking Lot

Arcata Marsh 569 S G St., Arcata (707) 826-2359 arcatamarshfriends.org

Place for a Picnic

Redwood Park Park Drive, Arcata (707) 822-7091 cityofarcata.org

Place to Break Up With Someone

Applebee's 2846 Broadway, Eureka (707) 269-0533 restaurants.applebees.com/en-us/ca/eureka

Place to Meet Singles

Friday Night Market humboldtmade.com/eureka-friday-night-market

Place to Take a Selfie

Redwood Sky Walk 3414 W St., Eureka (707) 441-4263 redwoodskywalk.com

Place to Work

Jitter Bean Arcata, Eureka and Fortuna facebook.com/jitterbeancoffeeco

Place to Worship

Branches Humboldt 1425 J St., Arcata (707) 633-8332 brancheshumboldt.org

Social Justice Organization

Boys & Girls Club Teen Court 939 Harris St., Eureka (707) 444-0153 bgcredwoods.org