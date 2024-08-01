Best Artworks Mural: Josiah Lawson Mural at Arcata High School

One of the biggest struggles some murals face is balancing artist intentions with how the message will be perceived by the public. But in a place where many beautiful murals pepper the walls of our local buildings and schools, this piece winning Best Of is a testament to the hard work of the student creatives and organizations who went against the social grain to bring a piece like this into fruition.

With the David Josiah Lawson mural, the shared determination to see the creation of artwork offers a glimmer of hope that goes beyond the boundaries of a canvas. Lawson's memory lives on not only through this work of art, but the shared stories of those who knew him and the collective resolve of a community that still seeks justice. Rest in peace.

Kelby McIntosh

Best Original Band: The Critics

We're happy to report that the young people are still forming bands with their friends, rocking out in garages and such. This year's original band champs The Critics are comprised of brothers Ethan (drums) and Joshua Fuller (guitar), and pals Sergio Ramirez (guitar, vocals and songwriting) and Aaron Soli (bass), all out of Fortuna High School. Well, almost out, since 17-year-old Joshua has another year to go before graduation. The fellas have put in four years together, yielding one album, a handful of singles and two music videos. The most recent video, "Heartbreaker," was directed by Best Filmmaker winner and fellow young'un 19-year-old Griffin Loch. (Find it on YouTube). And, of course, they play live gigs around the county. Keep an eye on the Journal's Nightlife grid for their next show and don't forget to tip the band when you share your congratulations — just don't buy any of them a beer yet.

Jennifer Fumiko Cahill

The Madaket

Sitting at the C Street dock of Humboldt Bay, thebeckons passengers to come aboard for a guided tour of the waters that the more than century-old vessel once shuttled mill workers across for decades before the bridge connecting Eureka with the Samoa Peninsula brought an end to the ferry era. One of the few from the fleet to survive that changing of the times, the restored wooden boat owned by the Humboldt Bay Maritime Museum treats those now embarking to a leisurely cruise while being regaled with a narration of the region’s history and the sights of local wildlife — from playful harbor seals and river otters in the waters below to the majestic flights of egrets and osprey overhead. On one eventful day back in May of 2009, a visiting pod of seven orcas that made their way into the bay joined — and stole — the show. A favorite of tourists and locals alike, the’s long and distinguished résumé includes the title of being the oldest — she turned 114 in June — continuously running passenger boat still in service in the nation. And, below deck, sits the smallest licensed bar in California. Cheers and welcome aboard. They’re expecting you.

Kimberly Wear

Arts, Entertainment & Recreation

Art Gallery

Trinidad Art Gallery 490 Trinity St., Trinidad (707) 677-3770 trinidadartgallery.com

Artworks Mural

Josiah Lawson Mural, Arcata High School 1720 M St., Arcata (707) 825-2400 arcatahighschool.nohum.org

Band: Cover Band

Ghost Train facebook.com/ghosttraingroup

Band: Original Band

The Critics thecriticsband.com

Beer Festival

Hops in Humboldt hopsinhumboldt.com

Bowling Alley

Harbor Lanes 2136 Broadway, Eureka (707) 443-4533 harborlanes.net

Casino

Bear River Casino Resort 11 Bear Paws Way, Loleta (707) 733-9644 bearrivercasino.com

Club DJ

DJ Goldylocks facebook.com/humboldtgoldylocks

Craft Artist

Mark Campbell markcampbellceramics.com

Cultural Event

Salmon Festival yuroktribe.org/salmon-festival

Dance Crew

Va Va Voom Burlesque facebook.com/vavavoomburlesk

Drag Artist

KomBoujia instagram.com/komboujia

Filmmaker

Griffin Loch instagram.com/griffin_loch

Fundraising Event

Bowl for Kids' Sake ncbbbs.org

Golf Course

Eureka Municipal Golf Course 4750 Fairway Dr., Eureka (707) 443-4808 eurekagolfcourse.com

Humboldt Clothing Line

Humboldt Republic 535 Fourth St., Eureka (707) 497-6270

Karaoke

Richards' Goat Tavern & Tea Room 401 I St., Arcata (707) 630-5000 richardsgoat.com

Live Music Venue

The Jam 915 H St., Arcata (707) 822-5266 thejamarcata.com

Local Actor

William English III instagram.com/williamenglishthe3rd

Local Artist

Sonny Wong instagram.com/sonnytheflygod

Local Celebrity

Guy Fieri guyfieri.com

Local Sports Program

Humboldt Crabs Arcata Ballpark, F and Ninth streets, Arcata humboldtcrabs.com

Local Tour

Madaket Harbor Cruise 1 C St., Eureka (707) 445-1910 humboldtbaymaritimemuseum.com/ madaket-cruises.html

Movie Theater

Minor Theatre 1001 H St., Arcata (707) 822-3456 minortheatre.com

Museum

Clarke Historical Museum 240 E St., Eureka (707) 443-1947 clarkemuseum.org

Music Festival

Reggae on the River 59 Rusk Lane Redway (707) 923-3368 mateel.org

Musician

Jimmy Foot jimmyfoot.com

Place to Shake Your Booty

Humbrews 856 10th St., Arcata (707) 826-2739 humbrews.com

Place to Shoot Pool

Logger Bar 510 Railroad Ave., Blue Lake loggerbar.com

Place to Play Games

Bear River Family Entertainment Center 11 Bear Paws Way, Loleta (707) 733-9644 bearrivercasino.com

Pumpkin Patch/Farm

Organic Matters Ranch 6821 Myrtle Ave., Eureka instagram.com/organicmattersranch

Stand-Up Comedian

Shannon Foster facebook.com/shannon.foster.9849

Tattoo Artist

Kara LaManna-Faas, Sangha Tattoo 527 F St., Eureka (707) 476-8282 instagram.com/sanghatattoostudio

Theater Company

Ferndale Repertory Theatre 447 Main St., Ferndale (707) 786-5483 ferndalerep.org

Vocalist

Elle Penner, Young and Lovely instagram.com/youngandlovelyjazz

Weekend Getaway within 150 miles

Benbow Historic Inn 445 Lake Benbow Drive, Garberville (707) 923-2124 benbowinn.com