Best Artworks Mural: Josiah Lawson Mural at Arcata High School
One of the biggest struggles some murals face is balancing artist intentions with how the message will be perceived by the public. But in a place where many beautiful murals pepper the walls of our local buildings and schools, this piece winning Best Of is a testament to the hard work of the student creatives and organizations who went against the social grain to bring a piece like this into fruition.
With the David Josiah Lawson mural, the shared determination to see the creation of artwork offers a glimmer of hope that goes beyond the boundaries of a canvas. Lawson's memory lives on not only through this work of art, but the shared stories of those who knew him and the collective resolve of a community that still seeks justice. Rest in peace.
Kelby McIntosh
Best Original Band: The Critics
We're happy to report that the young people are still forming bands with their friends, rocking out in garages and such. This year's original band champs The Critics are comprised of brothers Ethan (drums) and Joshua Fuller (guitar), and pals Sergio Ramirez (guitar, vocals and songwriting) and Aaron Soli (bass), all out of Fortuna High School. Well, almost out, since 17-year-old Joshua has another year to go before graduation. The fellas have put in four years together, yielding one album, a handful of singles and two music videos. The most recent video, "Heartbreaker," was directed by Best Filmmaker winner and fellow young'un 19-year-old Griffin Loch. (Find it on YouTube). And, of course, they play live gigs around the county. Keep an eye on the Journal's Nightlife grid for their next show and don't forget to tip the band when you share your congratulations — just don't buy any of them a beer yet.
Jennifer Fumiko Cahill
The MadaketSitting at the C Street dock of Humboldt Bay, the Madaket beckons passengers to come aboard for a guided tour of the waters that the more than century-old vessel once shuttled mill workers across for decades before the bridge connecting Eureka with the Samoa Peninsula brought an end to the ferry era. One of the few from the fleet to survive that changing of the times, the restored wooden boat owned by the Humboldt Bay Maritime Museum treats those now embarking to a leisurely cruise while being regaled with a narration of the region’s history and the sights of local wildlife — from playful harbor seals and river otters in the waters below to the majestic flights of egrets and osprey overhead. On one eventful day back in May of 2009, a visiting pod of seven orcas that made their way into the bay joined — and stole — the show. A favorite of tourists and locals alike, the Madaket’s long and distinguished résumé includes the title of being the oldest — she turned 114 in June — continuously running passenger boat still in service in the nation. And, below deck, sits the smallest licensed bar in California. Cheers and welcome aboard. They’re expecting you.
Kimberly Wear
Arts, Entertainment & Recreation
Art Gallery
Trinidad Art Gallery 490 Trinity St., Trinidad (707) 677-3770 trinidadartgallery.com
Artworks Mural
Josiah Lawson Mural, Arcata High School 1720 M St., Arcata (707) 825-2400 arcatahighschool.nohum.org
Band: Cover Band
Ghost Train facebook.com/ghosttraingroup
Band: Original Band
The Critics thecriticsband.com
Beer Festival
Hops in Humboldt hopsinhumboldt.com
Bowling Alley
Harbor Lanes 2136 Broadway, Eureka (707) 443-4533 harborlanes.net
Casino
Bear River Casino Resort 11 Bear Paws Way, Loleta (707) 733-9644 bearrivercasino.com
Club DJ
DJ Goldylocks facebook.com/humboldtgoldylocks
Craft Artist
Mark Campbell markcampbellceramics.com
Cultural Event
Salmon Festival yuroktribe.org/salmon-festival
Dance Crew
Va Va Voom Burlesque facebook.com/vavavoomburlesk
Drag Artist
KomBoujia instagram.com/komboujia
Filmmaker
Griffin Loch instagram.com/griffin_loch
Fundraising Event
Bowl for Kids' Sake ncbbbs.org
Golf Course
Eureka Municipal Golf Course 4750 Fairway Dr., Eureka (707) 443-4808 eurekagolfcourse.com
Humboldt Clothing Line
Humboldt Republic 535 Fourth St., Eureka (707) 497-6270
Karaoke
Richards' Goat Tavern & Tea Room 401 I St., Arcata (707) 630-5000 richardsgoat.com
Live Music Venue
The Jam 915 H St., Arcata (707) 822-5266 thejamarcata.com
Local Actor
William English III instagram.com/williamenglishthe3rd
Local Artist
Sonny Wong instagram.com/sonnytheflygod
Local Celebrity
Guy Fieri guyfieri.com
Local Sports Program
Humboldt Crabs Arcata Ballpark, F and Ninth streets, Arcata humboldtcrabs.com
Local Tour
Madaket Harbor Cruise 1 C St., Eureka (707) 445-1910 humboldtbaymaritimemuseum.com/ madaket-cruises.html
Movie Theater
Minor Theatre 1001 H St., Arcata (707) 822-3456 minortheatre.com
Museum
Clarke Historical Museum 240 E St., Eureka (707) 443-1947 clarkemuseum.org
Music Festival
Reggae on the River 59 Rusk Lane Redway (707) 923-3368 mateel.org
Musician
Jimmy Foot jimmyfoot.com
Place to Shake Your Booty
Humbrews 856 10th St., Arcata (707) 826-2739 humbrews.com
Place to Shoot Pool
Logger Bar 510 Railroad Ave., Blue Lake loggerbar.com
Place to Play Games
Bear River Family Entertainment Center 11 Bear Paws Way, Loleta (707) 733-9644 bearrivercasino.com
Pumpkin Patch/Farm
Organic Matters Ranch 6821 Myrtle Ave., Eureka instagram.com/organicmattersranch
Stand-Up Comedian
Shannon Foster facebook.com/shannon.foster.9849
Tattoo Artist
Kara LaManna-Faas, Sangha Tattoo 527 F St., Eureka (707) 476-8282 instagram.com/sanghatattoostudio
Theater Company
Ferndale Repertory Theatre 447 Main St., Ferndale (707) 786-5483 ferndalerep.org
Vocalist
Elle Penner, Young and Lovely instagram.com/youngandlovelyjazz
Weekend Getaway within 150 miles
Benbow Historic Inn 445 Lake Benbow Drive, Garberville (707) 923-2124 benbowinn.com