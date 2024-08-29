Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print

August 29, 2024 Arts + Scene » Poetry

Yolla Bolly Song 

How good to rest in mountain light.
By tumbling brook and jagged mount.
The war torn cities far below
Know nothing of a world so right.

How good to feel the june-warm sun,
The cool caress of mountain breeze,
As tired muscles and mind unwind
And life's illusions are undone.

How good to watch the dance of light
On lake and rock and trembling leaf.
Warbler and bunting sing their joy
As shadows lengthen toward night.

This is the mountains, this my home,
The refuge where all care does fade
And I may once and ever be
Just me, a man, below the throne.

Felice Pace at Black Rock Lake,
Yolla Bolly Wilderness, early June 2009

Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print

Tags:

More Poetry »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Poetry

support local journalism

Shop

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

Readers also liked…

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Aug 29, 2024 vol XXXV issue 35
‘Loss’

Digital Edition

guides



© 2024 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation