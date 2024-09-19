Pin It
September 19, 2024 Arts + Scene » Poetry

When Fish Call 

By

Every year, an old friend visits,
Knocking on the morning door
Before the chickens go out.
Just for a day,
Maybe two.

The old rivers of light and heat,
Much alive, cry 
In their thirst for night,
With the promises of fading evenings liquored
In the scent of blackberries,
Gone stale and forgotten in the hot afternoon.

This crooked summer: 
Like wilting vines on a broken arbor,
Motionless, as they cling fast 
To the memories of serpentine edens.

Sam A. Flanagan

