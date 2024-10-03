Pin It
October 03, 2024

To the Olive Sided Flycatcher 

By

This morning , Olive-sides was gone:
Bare the fir's thin finger
Where he would stand to greet the dawn...
Today, no herald singer!

Has he been counseled by a star?
Or sensed the shrinking day?
Recalled the walking trees, afar
Along the Mamore?

Farewell then, heartiest of birds!
Take care with winds and moons!
Come, dark, with Sparrow's minor thirds
On somber afternoons.

Ellen Taylor

Ellen Taylor

