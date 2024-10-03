To the Olive Sided Flycatcher 

This morning , Olive-sides was gone: Bare the fir's thin finger Where he would stand to greet the dawn... Today, no herald singer!

Has he been counseled by a star? Or sensed the shrinking day? Recalled the walking trees, afar Along the Mamore?

Farewell then, heartiest of birds! Take care with winds and moons! Come, dark, with Sparrow's minor thirds On somber afternoons.

Ellen Taylor