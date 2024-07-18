The Nightmarish Enchantment of Longlegs 

LONGLEGS. Uncharacteristically, I experienced little-to-no creeping cynicism before, during or after my time with Longlegs. As I walked into the theater, one of the staff suggested that I should approach the movie without expectations, mostly because its marketing campaign threatens to overshadow the very thing it is intended to promote. Not too much to worry about on that score, as I strive to live under a rock as much as possible and had thereby experienced literally nothing that would lead me to any preconceptions. Aside from the notable presence of Nic Cage in the cast, of course, but that in and of itself is enough to stymie any attempts at premature judgment.

While I may have taken that friendly advice lightly (perhaps dismissively), I would, in the course of experiencing the thing, come to understand that it is a work of elevated modern horror that, with some minor exceptions, does indeed confound simple or reductive description. And, in a heartening turn, it seems to be a modest box office hit, even amid the movie-nerds' wailing and gnashing of teeth about the impending end of the movie business.

Written and directed by Osgood "Oz" Perkins, whose (in)famous father Anthony did as much for his type of cinema as anybody (to borrow a phrase from Waylon Jennings), Longlegs stands proudly among the work of a small group of creatives of a certain age — I'm thinking of Grant Singer's Reptile (2023), all of Jordan Peele's movies to date and especially Zach Cregger's Barbarian (2022) — that can synthesize and reference both cinematic technique and genre storytelling in an academic but also entertaining way to produce movies that, in acknowledging their origins, can and do feel new and original.

Longlegs, as didactic and self-aware as it is atmospheric and perversely enchanting, represents a real amalgam of narrative, layering influences and plot threads and American mythology into a deceptively beguiling nightmare vision of life just below the surface of the suburbs (so there's some Lynch in there).

Set in the mid-1990s and, with an ingenious visual method, flashing back decades before, the story centers on Lee Harker (Maika Monroe), a young, tenacious and perhaps preternaturally intuitive FBI agent in rural Oregon. Following a disturbing door-knocking incident with her partner, Harker is selected by Agent Carter (Blair Underwood) to join a task force investigating a series of killings wherein a father or mother was compelled by unseen forces to murder their family. Stretching back to the 1960s, the horrific incidents are connected by a series of cryptograms with the titular signature.

Already sleep-deprived, haunted by unknown specters, struggling to maintain a relationship with her shut-in mother (Alicia Witt), Harker throws herself into the investigation, deciphering Longlegs' missive with shocking alacrity and discovering connections and commonalities among the victims that have eluded the rest of the bureau. But she also seems to be harboring secrets — seems to be, until we learn that she most certainly is — and maybe even an intimate knowledge of the killer, or at least the métier thereof.

I've seen reference, subsequent to my viewing, to this being a new Silence of the Lambs, or something equally dismissive. And in fairness, I suppose there are structural parallels: young, troubled FBI agent, wild-as-hell nemesis, murders. But, as ever, I generally find such comparisons problematic both in their lack of intellectual exploration and in the unavoidable predisposition they create. In this case, particularly because the earlier film was such a cultural phenomenon, it can't but force a comparison and familiarity that may or may not (it's not) be fair to either work. Silence of the Lambs, like it or not, is an operatic actor's exercise. Grandiosity becomes its brand of subtlety, the whole thing so elevated in performance and style that we, as audience, almost have to accept its reality.

In Longlegs, Perkins constantly exercises his own aesthetic methodology, moving the camera so constantly and gradually that we feel as unmoored and driven toward something terrible as our protagonist. The exteriors are photographed with the grandeur and menace I've only experienced in Pacific Northwest winters, when the sky seems as boundless as it does restrictive. And against this canvas, Monroe gives a jittery, self-assured performance of trauma survived, of innocence confronting evil, that remains unshakable. I'll refrain from describing Cage aside from saying that this part, like a number of his recent ones, is an indelible addition to the canon.

The climax and resolution of the story lean into some tropes that, for younger viewers, will not seem familiar. While certain elements struck me as perhaps too-convenient, I wouldn't go so far as to call them hackneyed, if only because they haven't been leant on in modern movies for a number of decades. And really, if my only complaint is that certain narrative elements stir echoes in my memory, I should probably just shut up about it. R. 101 M. BROADWAY. MILL CREEK.

John J. Bennett (he/him) is a movie nerd who loves a good car chase.

NOW PLAYING

BAD BOYS: RIDE OR DIE. Regress to the 1990s (cops were funny and Florida seemed fancy) with the Will Smith and Martin Lawrence action-comedy sequel. R. 115M. BROADWAY.

DESPICABLE ME 4. Gru (Steve Carell) and family return to fight evil-er with Gru Jr. in tow. PG. 94M. BROADWAY (3D), MILL CREEK (3D), MINOR.

FLY ME TO THE MOON. Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum fake the moon landing just in case the real one goes sideways. PG13. 132M. BROADWAY, MILL CREEK.

HEMP DISCONNECTED: A PSYCHOLOGICAL WAR for AMERICA. John Hardin narrates this documentary looking at the history of hemp in prohibitionist America. NR. 105 min. MINOR.

HORIZON: AN AMERICAN SAGA CHAPTER 1. Three hours of post-Civil-War settler epic starring a push-broom mustache carried by Kevin Costner. R. 181M. BROADWAY.

INSIDE OUT 2. All the feels are back in this animated sequel, now with Anxiety! PG. 96M. BROADWAY, MILL CREEK (3D), MINOR.

THE LION KING: 30TH ANNIVERSARY. Hakuna-revival. G. 88M. BROADWAY, MILL CREEK.

LONGLEGS. Maika Monroe stars as a green FBI agent on the trail of a gruesome serial killer. With Nicolas Cage. R. 101M. BROADWAY, MILL CREEK.

MAXXXINE. Mia Goth stars as a porn star/would-be Hollywood starlet in 1980s Hollywood, where bodies are dropping. R. 104M. BROADWAY, MILL CREEK, MINOR.

THE NEVERENDING STORY: 40TH ANNIVERSARY. Take flight with Falkor. PG. 94M. BROADWAY. MILL CREEK.

A QUIET PLACE: DAY ONE. Horror prequel starring Lupita Nyong'o running on tiptoe. PG13. 100M. BROADWAY, MILL CREEK.

SOUND OF HOPE: THE STORY OF POSSUM TROT. Based on the true story of a Texas church congregation adopting 77 children. PG13. 127M. BROADWAY.

TWISTERS. A retired tornedo chaser just can't stay away, starring Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell and Anthony Ramos. PG13. 122M. BROADWAY. MILL CREEK.

For showtimes call: Broadway Cinema (707) 443-3456; Mill Creek Cinema 839-3456; Minor Theatre (707) 822-3456.