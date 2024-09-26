[ { "name": "Top Stories Video Pair", "insertPoint": "7", "component": "17087298", "parentWrapperClass": "fdn-ads-inline-content-block", "requiredCountToDisplay": "1" } ]
Autumn's sneak preview In cloudy skies And chill showers. In layers of browning foliage Trimming redwood branches.
Hints of yellow Peeking out on maple leaves. A mob of wild turkeys Blocking the road By golden meadows.
In the long evening shadows When late sun breaks through. The aroma of rain And dried grasses.
Fall is in the air.
Dottie Simmons