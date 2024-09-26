Pin It
September 26, 2024 Arts + Scene » Poetry

Soon... 

Autumn's sneak preview
In cloudy skies And chill showers.
In layers of browning foliage
Trimming redwood branches.

Hints of yellow
Peeking out on maple leaves.
A mob of wild turkeys
Blocking the road
By golden meadows.

In the long evening shadows
When late sun breaks through.
The aroma of rain
And dried grasses.

Fall is in the air.

Dottie Simmons

