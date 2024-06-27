Pin It
June 27, 2024 Arts + Scene » Poetry

Salt River Poem 

By

Turkey buzzard guards this delta
from fence post perch to where
Salt River runs to meet Eel
& both snake as one to sea.

Who salted that river
with her tears?
& why
did she weep
as her gaze turned
to where it ran
to join the mouth
calling itself home
singing itself to the sea?

Only the buzzard calls back
from his fence post
waiting on those for whom
we weep
guarding their secrets
with his never-ending hunger
for what the river doesn't
carry out to sea.

Adrienne Veronese

