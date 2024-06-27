Salt River Poem 

Turkey buzzard guards this delta from fence post perch to where Salt River runs to meet Eel & both snake as one to sea.

Who salted that river with her tears? & why did she weep as her gaze turned to where it ran to join the mouth calling itself home singing itself to the sea?

Only the buzzard calls back from his fence post waiting on those for whom we weep guarding their secrets with his never-ending hunger for what the river doesn't carry out to sea.

Adrienne Veronese