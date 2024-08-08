Meditation on Approaching the Numinous 

Do not go into the wilderness expecting anything.

Keep your eyes down, remembering what is wild

cannot be easily approached: Ask what you must ask,

but ask it slant. Listen to the sound of your breath,

the wind, the stream whispering over the cobbles, your heart

beating madly in your breast. Just beyond flowers and stars,

listen to what whispers beneath the surface.

What is it? Only, what always has been spoken.

Remember everything you so desire to ask

means nothing if you cannot just be still

—and hear this mystery give voice to all that must be

said, in a place where words mean nothing.

— David Holper