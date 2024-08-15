Jimmy Considers Dendrology 

The trees in my hometown are tall. And old.

So old and so tall they attract

tourists. Tourists look up. We look down. We know

the real action is far below their fancy boots. We understand

what’s at work: the far-reaching intricate pattern,

ancient roots crisscrossing the darkness

somewhere near the water table, anchoring

everything above precisely in place.

When we were kids, Danny and I climbed.

One tree, near Three Corners, was so tremendous

we could watch tankers slipping past the bay.

Danny is gone. The tree felled. Below

the stump, black, mud-slick veins

wait for the body’s return.

— Jason Marak