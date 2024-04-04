Pin It
April 04, 2024 Arts + Scene » Poetry

I Sang Guthrie For Guthrie in a Psych Ward 

By

Baby, I sang Guthrie for Guthrie in a psych ward in '61
Ode to the times, the times gone bye...Oh the times, they're always a-changin'.
Back then, a penny was worth something. Now, we just keep 'um to smash 'um

Don't think twice but time never stands still
Yeah, now I cover Coldplay, and tour with Willie Nelson
Let me die in my footsteps...look out the window an' I'll be gone...
And life is hard, but loving is harder
Nickels break a dollar/make change/and I'm a-travelin' on...

By Amelie L. P.

