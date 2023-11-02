Pin It
November 02, 2023 Arts + Scene » Poetry

Heaven 

By

Lounging in our beach chair
The sun is slowly setting,

As I recall all we've done

Together...

Somewhere, Someone
Remembers our past

And

Carries it all outwards,
Holding us so tightly.

We are sure to implode!

Kirk Gothier

Kirk Gothier

