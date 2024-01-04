Pin It
January 04, 2024

December Leaves 

By

Days grow shorter
shadows lengthen
naked branches of my favorite oak trees
skeletons of former glory snake across the sky.
last leaves hold on, holding out
last rays of dying light paint the sky
like the inside of a seashell
        –coral, peach, magenta, violet
sculptural beauty of distant trees
silhouettes against the growing dark
        another year draws to a close

an accumulation of leaf litter cover sidewalks and yards
what will become of all the dead and dying?
their brilliant colors once shimmered in the autumn
afternoons
        faded into crumpled brown
washed away by December rains
sinking back into the earth from whence they came
some float down drainage ditches into the nearest creek
sink to the bottom of the river bed, last lying place of many
a lucky few continue to surf the current
past houses, vineyards
cow pastures and old quarries
out to sea

Pacific
stretching over a third of the earth
final resting place of leaves, diatoms, sharks and ships
vast and foreign waters
deep mysteries wrapped within mysteries await discovery
maybe next year
This year is coming to an end
running out of time
    space shrinks in the darkness
        distilled to the essentials
forget everything else

I close my eyes, listen to the sunset
        sound like a seashell
humming life slipping past
    cars over damp streets
waves of people rushing home, shopping
gathering food, friends
visit a dying relative,
    the long night
blankets our lives in mystery
wraps us in dormancy
makes strange the ordinary
whispering dreams of another year.

What is a year?
a moment, breath
stars flickering in the sky
12 moons bring in the tide and push it out again
a slice of life trimmed off
floating down river
to a butterfly or a baby a year is everything
the whole world coming into its own
bubbling up, flowing over
a whole cycle of days growing long,
then short again
pea vines sprouted, grown, flowered, then withered
and died: all of life in a nutshell

The year is coming to an end
but signs have already started —
  a new one is on its way
sprouts poking their thin green heads through the thatch
ready to make hay in summer afternoons
rising up from the quiet gifts of the earth
seeds of the new year planted by the old
carrying the message of what was
into what will become

Minoa Heaviland

Minoa Heaviland

