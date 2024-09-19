Blithe Spirit's Cast Brings the Comedy to Life 

Conflicting production designs are not enough to hinder interesting directorial choices and strong acting in Ferndale Repertory Theatre's new production of Noel Coward's classic Blithe Spirit. Originally a British farce in three acts, director Merrick D. Yra removes an act, relocates the show to America, mutes the setting to gray and sepia tones, and plays with our perceptions of societal dictates while navigating a skillful band of actors through the wit and debacles of Coward's show.

With the help of overzealous maid Edith (Becky Perry), Charles (Jaye Templeton) and wife Ruth (Sarah Traywick) host the Bradmans (James Wright and Caroline Needham) for a dinner party/seance conducted by the Great Arcati (Roux Kratt). They inadvertently summon the ghost of Charles' deceased wife Elvira (Madison Glee), who is intent on causing discord in her widower's marriage. Matters are further complicated as Charles is the only one who can see or hear Elvira. This causes hilarious crossed communications and spectral obstacles that compound as the show progresses.

Yra makes a bold choice in his storytelling to create the physical world through the lens of an antique photo. He successfully reinforces the decision by blocking actors in opening scenes with tableaus straight from a flash-bulb-camera era. The first moments of a stylized piece are crucial in establishing audience buy-in, so as not to lose the story amid its telling. Individual elements like monotoned and sometimes ill-focused lighting (Sydnee Stanton), make up design (Karen Echegaray) that varies between sharp white and white dusted, and a muted gray set (Carl McGahan and Carin Billings) with only touches of depth, are individually strong, but unsupportive together. They conflict and rob a bit of the director's impact when he introduces the technicolored Elvira. Linda Muggeridge's costume design, with the brilliance of metallics and uplifting accessories, somehow ties everything together and allows the audience to be slowly enveloped into the world without sacrificing so much texture the audience gets lost. Additionally, Muggeridge's later muting of the metallics to reflect character progression (particularly Ruth's) into the second act is brilliant.

As usual, Traywick shines. Her devotion to just being in her character and reacting to circumstances is professional quality and amplified by Needham's authentic off-script reactions. The latter stepped into her role late in the process as a replacement but offers the same confidence seen in her previous work. Wright creates hilarious moments in the blocking around him without effort. I look forward to seeing both him and Perry in more productions with larger roles. Templeton and Glee are a striking pair and play beautifully. Though I would like to see them both release fully and ride their breath to its completion; both have moments where they to clip their emotions by stopping their breath at their throats. Kratt steals every scene in the best way possible, and we want to join them in their world so much that when they trail off into thought, we laugh at the realization that we can see their headspace. It is truly a bit of magic befitting their character.

With a nearly three-hour runtime, the ride is long and a bit bumpy, but worth the excursion into the warm spirit world.

Ferndale Repertory Theatre's production of Blithe Spirit continues Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. through Oct. 6. Call (707) 786-5483 or visit ferndalerep.org.

Tiggerbouncer Custodio (he/she/they) is an empowered queer Indigenous Filipino artist whose works have been seen on Humboldt stages and elsewhere.

