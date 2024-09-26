This town-wide walk includes music, artist receptions, face painting, skate ramps, pop-up sales, oyster, cider or wine tastings. Trinidad Art Night coincides this month with the annual Fisherman's Feast and Trinidad Civic Club Dessert Cafe, happening noon to 5 p.m., with the Arts and Craft Faire vendors in Town Hall from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and the first annual Ne-er-nerh Days, from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Trinidad Harbor. Presented by Forbes & Associates: Sarah Corliss, produced by Westhaven Center for the Arts. For more info, call (707) 834-2479 or visit trinidadartnight.com.

THE LIGHTHOUSE GRILL 355 Main St. Jimmy Callian, photography; Susan Mayclin Stephenson, notecards and books; Jeff Stanley, notecards and prints.

SAUNDERS PLAZA EAST (Bandstand) 355 Main St. Music by Claire Bent and Citizen Funk. Face painting by Lela Annotto Arts.

HEADIES PIZZA AND POUR 359 Main St. Jonathan Townes, artwork.

TRINIDAD MUSEUM 400 Janis Court. Exhibit and music TBA.

TRINIDAD SCHOOL 300 Trinity St. Skate ramps.

TRINIDAD CIVIC CLUB ROOM 409 Trinity St. Two fundraisers: The Dessert Café in the Town Hall Clubroom from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.; The Arts & Crafts Faire with vendors in the Town Hall from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. and during Trinidad Art Night.

TRINIDAD TOWN HALL 409 Trinity St. Music by Seaburry Gould and Evan Morden.

TRINIDAD ART GALLERY 490 Trinity St. Mara Friedman, paintings; Drew Forsell, jewelry; artist reception; music by Howdy Emerson; snacks; wine pour benefitting Trinidad Coastal Land Trust.

TRINIDAD BAY EATERY & Gallery 607 Parker St. "Watercolor & Sketch of the Natural World," Julia Neuman, artwork; Nancy Pippen, miniature clay art, live demo; music by Mihael Kavanaugh. Oyster bar tastings; Regeneration Brewing Co. beer tasting with beermaker Jacob Pressey; vendors: Bobbi Yarborough, Dragonfly Pottery; Jennifer, Sacred Mushrooms; *cacao tasting from 2 to 5 p.m.

MOONSTONE CROSSING 529 Trinity St. Exhibit TBA. Moonstone Crossing wine tasting with snacks or Dick Taylor chocolates.