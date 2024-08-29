Trinidad Art Night 

This town-wide walk includes music, artist receptions, face painting, skate ramps, pop-up sales, oyster, cider or wine tastings. Presented by Forbes & Associates: Sarah Corliss, produced by Westhaven Center for the Arts. For more info, call (707) 834-2479 or visit trinidadartnight.com.

THE LIGHTHOUSE GRILL 355 Main St. Genise Smith, digital art; Susan Mayclin Stephenson, note cards/books; Jeff Stanley, note cards/prints.

SAUNDERS PLAZA EAST (Bandstand) 355 Main St. Music by Jenni and David & The Sweet Soul Band. Face painting by Lela Annotto Arts.

HEADIES PIZZA AND POUR 359 Main St. Carolyn Belak, photography.

TRINIDAD MUSEUM 400 Janis Court. Featuring five rooms of permanent and rotating exhibits with some new surprises in the Native American Room. Music by Secret Club ft. Ric Replogle and Jeff Provolt.

TRINIDAD SCHOOL 300 Trinity St. Skate ramps.

TRINIDAD CIVIC CLUB ROOM 409 Trinity St. (event information station) The Pop Up Shop will feature lighthouse memorabilia, art, jewelry, home decor and more to benefit the Memorial Lighthouse Monument.

TRINIDAD TOWN HALL 409 Trinity St. Music by The Flying Oms duo with Rob Diggins, violin, viola and guitar and Jolianne Einem, violin. The Humboldt Shredders: ceramic creations by Clover will be available for sale to raise money for a mycelium project developing alternative packaging and food source for Humboldt.

TRINIDAD ART GALLERY 490 Trinity St. Sarah Magnuson, copper fairies; Donvieve, masks; snacks; wine pour benefiting Trinidad Coastal Land Trust; music by Fred Neighbor, Duncan Burgess and Bruce 'Junior' Johnson.

TRINIDAD BAY EATERY & Gallery 607 Parker St. Joe Mallory, paintings; seasonal oyster bar tastings; wine by Moonstone Crossing; music TBA.

MOONSTONE CROSSING 529 Trinity St. Zak Shea, art created from recycled wood and other materials; Moonstone Crossing wine tasting with snacks or Dick Taylor chocolates; music by Tristan Norton.