Trinidad Art Night 

This town-wide walk includes a variety of live music, artist receptions, face painting, skate ramps, pop-up sales, oyster, cider or wine tastings. Presented by Forbes & Associates: Sarah Corliss, produced by Westhaven Center for the Arts. For more info, call (707) 834-2479 or visit trinidadartnight.com.

THE LIGHTHOUSE GRILL 355 Main St. Jeff Stanley, acrylic paintings.

SAUNDERS PLAZA EAST (Bandstand) 355 Main St. Music by Blue Rhythm Revue. Face painting by Lela Annotto Arts.

SAUNDERS PLAZA (near Museum and Library). Circus of Elements, fire dancing with poi, fans, swords, staff, jump rope and more at 8:30 p.m.

HEADIES PIZZA AND POUR 359 Main St. Erica Brooks, oil paintings.

FORBES & ASSOCIATES 343 Main St. "Elements of Mood," Cordelia Ray, landscapes on wood, paintings

TRINIDAD MUSEUM 400 Janis Court. Five rooms of exhibits and a native plant garden in bloom and open for strolling. Music by Tim O'Gara.

BEACHCOMBER CAFE 363 Trinity St. Sharon Carpenter, handmade soap, jewelry and candle art; Sean Griggs, surf art; music by Erich Lenk.

TRINIDAD SCHOOL 300 Trinity St. Skate ramps.

TRINIDAD CIVIC CLUB ROOM 409 Trinity St. Event information station. Clubroom: "Big Lagoon Sea Gems in the Clubroom," Yvonne, jewelry. Artwork and frames of all types and sizes for sale. Town Hall: art show: art, prints and photographs. Benefits the Memorial Lighthouse Monument.

TRINIDAD TOWN HALL 409 Trinity St. Music by The Flying Oms duo with Rob Diggins, violin, viola and guitar, and Jolianne Einem, violin.

TRINIDAD ART GALLERY 490 Trinity St. Kurt Hellmich, woodwork; Carolyn Cook, watercolors; music by SWEETUMS; snacks; wine pour benefiting Trinidad Coastal Land Trust.

TRINIDAD BAY EATERY & Gallery 607 Parker St. "The North Coast," Jimmy Callian, photography. Tasting: TBA. Oyster bar from 4 to 8 p.m.

MOONSTONE CROSSING 529 Trinity St. Cronin Tierney, landscape oil paintings. Moonstone Crossing wine tasting with snacks or Dick Taylor chocolates.