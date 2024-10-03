First Saturday Night Arts Alive 

Experience the vibrant atmosphere as galleries, museums, theaters, bars and restaurants extend their hours for your enjoyment.

SPECIAL GUESTS at THE GAZEBO Second and F streets. Redwood Coast Music Festival presents Gino & the Lone Gunmen (5:30 to 6:30 p.m.), Two Tone Steiny & The Cadillacs (6:45 to 7:45 p.m.), and the Navy Band Northwest New Orleans Brass Band (8 to 9 p.m.).

ZOMBIE INVASION The 11th Annual Zombie Invasion takes over Arts Alive. Beware!

4TH STREET MERCANTILE 215 Fourth St. Various artists.

ART CENTER FRAME SHOP 616 Second St. Various artists.

ART CENTER SPACE 620 Second St. "6 weeks 5 sketches, taking it to the streets draw till the pens run dry Europe 2024," Scott Hemphill, pen and ink.

BELLE STARR 405 Second St. "Adore and Joy permanent jewelry pop-up," Amanda, jewelry. Music by Jeffery Smoller.

BY NIEVES :: HANDMADE NATURAL SKINCARE 308 Second St. Live distillation demonstration of Redwood Hydrosol.

C STREET STUDIOS 208 C St. Various artists.

CANVAS + CLAY 233 F St. "All About Dragons," Allen Cassidy and the artists of Canvas + Clay Studio, acrylic painting, pen and ink, drawings, textile, mixed media and sculpture.

CLARKE PLAZA Third and E streets. October is pregnancy and infant loss awareness month. Nurses from Providence St. Joseph Hospital invite families to create memorial luminaries in honor of their loss. This event is designed to embrace and support all families in their beliefs around loss and grief/bereavement.

THE EPITOME GALLERY 420 Second St. Mimi La Plant, paintings. "Points in Time," Sam Oetinger, paintings.

EUREKA BOOKS 426 Second St. Randy Toroni signs copies of his comic books.

FRIENDS OF SOUND 412 Second St. Elizabeth Gohr, photography.

GOOD RELATIONS 329 Second St. "Sexual Liberation," Raelynn Davis, oil painting.

HISTORIC EAGLE HOUSE 124 C St. Noelle Cox, oil painting. Redwood Coast Music Festival venue.

MORRIS GRAVES MUSEUM OF ART 636 F St. William Thonson Gallery: "A Retrospective of Abstract Artwork from '70s to the Present," Jerry Pruce, abstract artwork. Anderson Gallery: "Fungus and Fire A Glass Mushroom Experience," John Gibbons, blown glass. Knight Gallery: "Living in Different Worlds and Painting Them," Lida Penkova, paintings. Youth Gallery: "Humboldt County Children's Author & Illustrator Festival," featuring Maureen McGarry, Jenny Sue Kostecki-Shaw, Caroline Arnold, Bob Barner, Erik Brooks, Barry Deutsch, Bethanie Murguia, Caroline Starr Rose, Deborah Zemke and Leeza Hernandez. Floyd Bettiga Gallery: "Celebrating 50 years! Humboldt County Children's Author Festival," A display of all 24 festival posters from 1975-2024. Museum Store/Permanent Collection Gallery: Merchandise inspired by the artwork on view by Morris Graves, Glenn Berry, Melvin Schuler and Romano Gabriel. Homer Balabanis Gallery/Humboldt Artist Gallery: Paintings, prints, jewelry, photographs and ceramics by members Vicki Barry, Julia Bednar, Jody Bryan, Allison Busch-Lovejoy, Jim Lowry, Paul Rickard, Patricia Sundgren-Smith, Sara Starr, Kim Reid and Claudia Lima.

HUMBOLDT CRAFT SPIRITS Corner of Sixth and C streets. "Art Expresses," Sherry Sharp, photography and watercolors.

HUMBOLDT HERBALS 300 Second St. Yasmin Spencer, multimedia collages. Music by Blue Lotus Jazz, jazz.

INK PEOPLE CENTER FOR THE ARTS-BRENDA TUXFORD GALLERY 422 First St. Eureka (Co-located with the Humboldt County Visitors Bureau). "A Universal Feeling," International Collaborative exhibit with lead artist Tony Fuemmeler, oil painting, acrylic painting, sculpture, textile, mixed media, three-dimensional masks of all mediums.

JILLYBEANS EMPORIUM 723 Third St. Ruth Murphy-Taylor, acrylic painting, watercolors, pen and ink, drawings, textile.

KAPTAIN'S QUARTERS 517 F St. Music by Trip with Sir Eel.

LITTLE SHOP OF HERS 416 Second St. Seana Burden, acrylic painting, pen and ink, glitter.

MANY HANDS GALLERY 438 Second St. Featuring the work of over 40 local artists and handmade treasures from around the globe.

MENDENHALL STUDIOS 215 C St. Various artists.

THE MITCHELL GALLERY 425 Snug Alley. Nancy Rickard, plein air pastels.

OLD TOWN ART GALLERY 417 Second St. Various artists, photography, oil painting, acrylic painting, watercolors, pen and ink, charcoal, drawings, sculpture, textile, mixed media, woodworking, jewelry and sculpture.

OLD TOWN INK LAB 212 G St. Creative vending machine featuring local artists.

OLD TOWN COFFEE & CHOCOLATES 211 F St. Various artists. Live music.

REDWOOD ART ASSOCIATION 603 F St. "Sixth annual Humboldt Open Paint Out," various artists. Music by Chris and Teresa.

REDWOOD DISCOVERY MUSEUM 612 G St. Kids Alive! 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. A drop-off program for children aged 3.5 to 12 years. Kids can enjoy crafts, science activities, pizza, and uninhibited museum fun. Enjoy Arts Alive while the kiddos play. $20/child or $17 for members. Must be confidently potty-trained.

RESTAURANT FIVE ELEVEN 511 Second St. Anna Sofia Amezcua and Jamie Pavlich Walker, acrylic painting and collage.

ROMANO GABRIEL SCULPTURE GARDEN 315 Second St. Music by Pan Dulce.

SAILOR'S GRAVE TATTOO 138 Second St. Tattoo art.

SAVAGE HENRY 415 Fifth St. Comedy.

SCHLUETER GALLERY 330 Second St. Stock Schlueter, oil paintings. Music by Blake Ritter and Alina Larson.

SISTERS CLOTHING COLLECTIVE 328 Second St. Participating in the Breast and Gyn Health Project's Sales for Survivors during Arts Alive and will donate 20 percent of all proceeds to them.

THE SPEAKEASY 411 Opera Alley. Music by Jenni & David and the Sweet Soul Band, playing indoors from 8-11 p.m., 21+ only. No cover.

TIDAL GALLERY 339 Second St. Anna Sophia Amezcua, paintings.

ZEN HUMBOLDT 437 F St. "Ceran Walker Studios," Ceran Walker, acrylic painting.

ZENO'S CURIOUS GOODS 320 Second St. Suite 1B. Art by Miz .44 aka Michelle Lynn Blasky. Animal Spirit card readings by Madam Bex.

ZUMBIDO GIFTS 410 Second St. "Talavera Jack o'lanterns," ceramics.