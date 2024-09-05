First Saturday Night Arts Alive 

Experience the vibrant atmosphere as galleries, museums, theaters, bars and restaurants extend their hours for your enjoyment.

SPECIAL INSTALLATION 213 F St., 627 Third St. and 215 C St. "Harvest" interactive art installation in three locations by artists Erica Davie, Natalie Williams and Katie Belknapp.

4TH STREET MERCANTILE 215 Fourth St. Various artists.

ART CENTER FRAME SHOP 616 Second St. Various artists.

ART CENTER SPACE 620 Second St. Kathryn Stotler, abstract mixed media.

BY NIEVES :: HANDMADE NATURAL SKINCARE 308 Second St. The Groove Room, performance, jazz.

C STREET STUDIOS 208 C St. Various artists.

CANVAS + CLAY 233 F St. "Abstract worlds," Ken Waldvogel, acrylic painting and sculpture.

CLARKE HISTORICAL MUSEUM 240 E St. Two opening exhibits, one of them focused on local Karuk artist Brian Tripp (1945-2022).

COAST GUARD PLAZA Foot of F St. Participatory (Latin) dancing, Arcata Rueda, Cuban, Dominican, Salsa. 6-7:30 p.m. (weather permitting).

THE EPITOME GALLERY 420 Second St. "Ricky Ghost Keeper," Julian DeMark, comic book art. Never Meant is displaying art in the Secret Show.

Paintings by Susanna Gallisdorfer at Tidal Gallery.

FRIENDS OF SOUND 412 Second St. Elizabeth Gohr, photography.

GOOD RELATIONS 329 Second St. "Bodyscapes: A Timeless Land Before Now," Laura Keenados, mixed media.

HISTORIC EAGLE HOUSE 124 C St. "Live Painting," Sierra Martin, mixed media. Cannifest After Party.

MORRIS GRAVES MUSEUM OF ART 636 F St. William Thonson Gallery: "A Retrospective of Abstract Artwork from '70s to the Present," Jerry Pruce, abstract artwork. Anderson Gallery: "Fungus and Fire A Glass Mushroom Experience," John Gibbons, blown glass. Knight Gallery: "Living in Different Worlds and Painting Them," Lida Penkova, paintings. Youth Gallery: "Humboldt County Children's Author & Illustrator Festival", Maureen McGarry, Jenny Sue Kostecki-Shaw, Caroline Arnold, Bob Barner, Erik Brooks, Barry Deutsch, Bethanie Murguia, Caroline Starr Rose, Deborah Zemke and Leeza Hernandez. Floyd Bettiga Gallery: "Celebrating 50 years! Humboldt County Children's Author Festival," display of all 24 festival posters from 1975-2024. Museum Store/Permanent Collection Gallery: Merchandise inspired by the artwork on view by Morris Graves, Glenn Berry, Melvin Schuler and Romano Gabriel. Homer Balabanis Gallery/Humboldt Artist Gallery: Paintings, prints, jewelry, photographs and ceramics by members Vicki Barry, Julia Bednar, Jody Bryan, Allison Busch-Lovejoy, Jim Lowry, Paul Rickard, Patricia Sundgren-Smith, Sara Starr, Kim Reid and Claudia Lima.

HUMBOLDT CRAFT SPIRITS Corner of Sixth and C streets "Art Expresses," Sherry Sharp, photography and watercolors.

HUMBOLDT HERBALS 300 Second St. Yasmin Spencer, multimedia collages including acrylics and black and white ink. Music by Blue Lotus Jazz.

THE HUMBOLDT MERCANTILE 123 F St. Moonstone Crossing in the tasting room.

INK PEOPLE CENTER FOR THE ARTS-BRENDA TUXFORD GALLERY 422 First St. (Co-located with the Humboldt County Visitors Bureau) Eureka Cultural Arts District art exhibit, brand launch and community celebration. 5 to 9 p.m.

LITTLE SHOP OF HERS 416 Second St. Seana Burden, acrylic painting, pen and ink, glitter.

THE MADRONE TAPHOUSE & BRICK FIRE PIZZA 421 Third St. Andy Linde, photography. Music by Oryan Peterson-Jones.

MANY HANDS GALLERY 438 Second St. Featuring the work of over 40 local artists and handmade treasures from around the globe.

MENDENHALL STUDIOS 215 C St. Various artists.

THE MITCHELL GALLERY 425 Snug Alley "Kathy O'Leary: Recent Work," oil painting, mixed media.

MOCA HUMBOLDT 204 Fourth St. Liz Thompson, mixed media.

OLD TOWN ART GALLERY 417 Second St. "Landscape Oil Paintings of Eureka and Local Areas," Eric Mueller. Various artists, photography, oil painting, acrylic painting, watercolors, pen and ink, charcoal, drawings, sculpture, textile, mixed media, woodworking, jewelry and sculpture.

OLD TOWN INK LAB 212 G St. Creative vending machine featuring local artists.

OLD TOWN COFFEE & CHOCOLATES 211 F St. Various artists. Live music.

PROPER WELLNESS CENTER 517 Fifth St. Roman Villagrana, "SynchroMystic Live Painting & Showcase," acrylic painting, drawings, mixed medium, performance.

click to enlarge Submitted

Paintings by Lynn Niekrasz at Redwood Art Association.

"Fall Exhibition," various artists. Music by the Pisanos.

REDWOOD DISCOVERY MUSEUM 612 G St. Kids Alive! 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. A drop-off program for children aged 3.5 to 12 years. Kids can enjoy crafts, science activities, pizza, and uninhibited museum fun. Enjoy Arts Alive while the kiddos play. $20/child or $17 for members. Must be confidently potty-trained.

REDWOOD MUSIC MART 511 F St. Music by 4 For Jazz.

RESTAURANT FIVE ELEVEN 511 Second St. Anna Sofia Amezcua and Jamie Pavlich Walker, acrylic painting and collage.

SAILOR'S GRAVE TATTOO 138 Second St. Tattoo art.

SAVAGE HENRY 415 Fifth St. Comedy.

SCHLUETER GALLERY 330 Second St. Oil and acrylic paintings.

SEAMOOR'S 212 F St. Novelty toys.

SIDEWALK GALLERY at Ellis Art & Engineering 401 Fifth St. "Untitled Art by Bernadette," Bernadette Vielbig, abstract installation.

THE SPEAKEASY 411 Opera Alley. Music by Jenni and David and the Sweet Soul Band, playing indoors from 8 to 11 p.m. Ages 21+ only. No cover.

TIDAL GALLERY 339 Second St. "New Works on Tyvek," Susanna Gallisdorfer, paintings.

ZEN HEALING 437 F St. "Pouring My Heart Out," Michelle Pergande, acrylic painting.

ZENO'S CURIOUS GOODS 320 Second St. Suite 1B "Miz. 44 Art Exhibit," Michelle Lynn Blasky, photography, pen and ink, drawings.

ZUMBIDO GIFTS 410 Second St. "Talavera Jack O'Lanterns," ceramic.