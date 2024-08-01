First Saturday Night Arts Alive 

Experience the vibrant atmosphere as galleries, museums, theaters, bars and restaurants extend their hours for your enjoyment.

4TH STREET MERCANTILE 215 Fourth St. Various artists.

AMERICAN INDIAN ART AND GIFT SHOP 240 F St. "Our Healing Story: Native Youth Photography," Two Feathers Youth Ambassadors, photography.

ART CENTER FRAME SHOP 616 Second St. Various artists.

ART CENTER SPACE 620 Second St. More than 75 different local artists showing paintings, drawings, sculptures and more.

BLUE OX BOUTIQUE 515 Second St. Music by Fire Sign.

By Nieves :: HANDMADE NATURAL SKINCARE 308 Second St. Demonstration of lavender hydrosol distillation.

C STREET STUDIOS 208 C St. Various artists.

CANVAS + CLAY 233 F St. "Abstract worlds," Ken Waldvogel, acrylic painting and sculpture.

CHANTERELLE 531 Second St. Various artists, mixed media.

CLARKE HISTORICAL MUSEUM Third and E streets. Ted Hsu, digital art.

THE EPITOME GALLERY 420 Second St. "My Own Worst Enemy," Ricky Watts. "Don't Lose Focus."

EUREKA BOOKS 426 Second St. Five Hours North, Ty Kearns, book signing.

FRIENDS OF SOUND 412 Second St. Elizabeth Gohr, photography.

GOOD RELATIONS 329 Second St. "Forbidden Fruit," Dakota Cox, photography.

HISTORIC EAGLE HOUSE 124 C St. Sierra Martin, mixed media. Music by Noir.

MORRIS GRAVES MUSEUM OF ART 636 F St. William Thonson Gallery: "Those Who Taught," selected works by former Humboldt State University faculty from the Humboldt Arts Council Permanent Collection. Artists include Maris Benson, Glenn Berry, Reese Bullen, Max Butler, Tom Knight, Mimi La Plant, David LaPlantz, Ellen Landweber, Louis Marak, Leslie Kenneth Price, Keith Schneider, Melvin Schuler and William Thonson, paintings, sculptures, photographs and prints. Anderson Gallery: "Joy: Celebrating Human Connection," Guy Clement Joy, acrylic paintings. Knight Gallery: "Aldaron Laird-Wigi: A Photographic Exploration," Aldaron Laird, photography. Museum Store/Permanent Collection Gallery: Merchandise inspired by the artwork on view by Morris Graves, Glenn Berry, Melvin Schuler, and Romano Gabriel. Homer Balabanis Gallery/Humboldt Artist Gallery: Paintings, prints, jewelry, photographs and ceramics by members Vicki Barry, Julia Bednar, Jody Bryan, Allison Busch-Lovejoy, Jim Lowry, Paul Rickard, Patricia Sundgren-Smith, Sara Starr, Kim Reid and Claudia Lima.

HUMBOLDT CRAFT SPIRITS Corner of Sixth and C streets "Art Expresses," Sherry Sharp, photography and watercolors.

THE HUMBOLDT MERCANTILE 123 F St. Music by Turtle Goodwater. The tasting room will be open.

LAND OF LOVELY 127 F St. Music by Ron Honig.

LITTLE SHOP OF HERS 416 Second St. Seana Burden, acrylic painting, pen and ink, glitter.

THE MADRONE TAPHOUSE & BRICK FIRE PIZZA 421 Third St. "Skateboard Art Fundraiser," Skate Lab, mixed media. Music by Buddy Reed.

MANY HANDS GALLERY 438 Second St. Featuring the work of over 40 local artists and handmade treasures from around the globe.

MENDENHALL STUDIOS 215 C St. Various artists.

THE MITCHELL GALLERY 425 Snug Alley Various local women artists.

MOCA HUMBOLDT 204 Fourth St. Liz Thompson, mixed media.

OLD TOWN INK LAB 212 G St. Creative vending machine featuring local artists.

OLD TOWN COFFEE & CHOCOLATES 211 F St. Various artists. Music TBA.

PROPER WELLNESS CENTER 517 Fifth St. "SynchroMystic Live Painting & Showcase," Roman Villagrana, acrylic painting, drawings, mixed medium, performance.

REDWOOD ART ASSOCIATION 603 F St. "North Coast Lens," various artists. Music by Redwood Dixie Gators.

REDWOOD DISCOVERY MUSEUM 612 G St. Kids Alive! 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. A drop-off program for children aged 3.5 to 12 years. Kids can enjoy crafts, science activities, pizza, and uninhibited museum fun. Enjoy Arts Alive while the kiddos play. $20/child or $17 for members. Must be confidently potty-trained.

REDWOOD MUSIC MART 511 F St. Music by Ukes of Hazard.

RESTAURANT FIVE ELEVEN 511 Second St. Anna Sofia Amezcua and Jamie Pavlich Walker, acrylic painting and collage.

SAILOR'S GRAVE TATTOO 138 Second St. Tattoo art.

SAVAGE HENRY 415 Fifth St. Comedy.

SCHLUETER GALLERY 330 Second St. Oil and acrylic paintings.

SEAMOOR'S 212 F St. Novelty toys.

THE SPEAKEASY 411 Opera Alley. Music by Jenni and David and the Sweet Soul Band, playing indoors from 8 to 11 p.m. Ages 21+ only. No cover.

TIDAL GALLERY 339 Second St. "Botanic Levity," Blake Reagan, paintings, murals.

ZEN HEALING 437 F St. "Pouring My Heart Out," Michelle Pergande, acrylic painting.

ZENO'S CURIOUS GOODS 320 Second St. Suite 1B "Miz. 44 Art Exhibit," Michelle Lynn Blasky, photography, acrylic painting, pen and ink, drawings.

ZUMBIDO GIFTS 410 Second St. "Patchwork Arpileras from Peru," artisans of Peru, fiber arts.