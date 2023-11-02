Eureka Main Street presents First Saturday Night Arts Alive on Nov. 4 from 6 to 9 p.m. Galleries, museums, theaters, bars and restaurants are open late for your enjoyment.

BELLE STARR CLOTHING 405 Second St. "Permanent Jewelry Pop-Up," Adore and Joy, LLC, jewelry.

CANVAS + CLAY 233 F St. "Nightmares and Visions," Holly Sepulveda, multimedia.

CLARKE HISTORICAL MUSEUM 240 E St. Archaeology Day 2023. Presented by the Clarke Museum and Cal Poly Humboldt. Main Hall: "Stitched in Time: Humboldt County's Quilted History." Nealis Hall: "Wiyot People, Places, and Practices, Weaving Wonders: Exceptional Design, Traditional Legacy: Baskets from the 1800s and The Becker Collection."

THE EPITOME GALLERY 420 Second St. "OMG by OMEGA," OMEGA, graffiti art; HEKKATE and M.I.A, artwork; music by Hermit Crab.

EUREKA BOOKS 426 Second St. "Language Lessons: A Linguistic Hejira," David Holper, poetry.

THE GAZEBO Second and F streets. "Fall First Look," North Coast Dance and Main Street Stage Humboldt performances.

MORRIS GRAVES MUSEUM OF ART 636 F St. Rotunda: Music by Good Company. William Thonson Gallery: 27th Annual Junque Arte Competition and Exhibition, juried exhibition made from 100 percent recycled materials, chosen by juror Tom Herd. Anderson Gallery: "Off the Wall," exhibition and fundraiser supporting the Humboldt Arts Council, featured artists include Kerry Rowland-Avrech, Floyd Bettiga, Julie Smiley, George Van Hook, Laura Hohlwein, Philippe Gandiol, Melvin Schuler, Mimi La Plant and Bill Van Fleet and other California artists. Knight Gallery: "Collage in the Time of Covid," Ellen Land-Weber, photography. Museum Store/Permanent Collection Gallery: Gifts and merchandise inspired by the artwork on view by Morris Graves, Glenn Berry, Melvin Schuler and Romano Gabriel. Homer Balabanis Gallery/Humboldt Artist Gallery: Humboldt County artists currently working in the region including Vicki Barry, Julia Bednar, Jody Bryan, Jim Lowry, Paul Rickard, Patricia Sundgren-Smith, Sara Starr, Kim Reid and Claudia Lima.

HUMBOLDT HERBALS 300 Second St. "Wild Coast Photography," Mitch Crispe and Nate Berg, photography. Music by Zera Starchild.

THE HUMBOLDT MERCANTILE 123 F St. Fieldbrook Winery tastings. Music by Ari of Swingo Domingo.

JILLYBEANS EMPORIUM 723 Third St. Make a free ornament with Chalk Couture Stencils with Jill Ross.

JUST MY TYPE LETTERPRESS PAPERIE 235 F St. Doyle Doss, photography.

LAND OF LOVELY 127 F St. Land of Lovely's Holiday Open House with giveaways, free gifts, treats and more. Music by harpist Julian and soft guitar music.

THE MADRONE TAPHOUSE & BRICK FIRE PIZZA 421 Third St. Liz Floyd, oil painting, acrylic painting, mixed media. Music by Evan Morden.

MANY HANDS GALLERY 438 Second St. Featuring the work of over 40 local artists and handmade treasures from around the globe.

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA INDIAN ART AND GIFT SHOP 240 F St. Da'luk Youth, mural painting.

OLD TOWN ART GALLERY 417 Second St. Luke Jernigan, graphite drawings; Aminah Herrmann, paintings in oil, cold wax and acrylics; Leonard Goldstein, mixed media, digital art, photography, oil painting, acrylic painting, watercolors, pen and ink, charcoal, drawings, sculpture, textile, mixed medium, woodworking, jewelry, ceramics.

OLD TOWN INK LAB 212 G St. Creative vending machine featuring local artists.

REDWOOD ART ASSOCIATION 603 F St. "October Surprise," photography exhibition by the Redwood Camera Club; Halloween Exhibition; Music by Ron Honig.

REDWOOD DISCOVERY MUSEUM 612 G St. Kids Alive! 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. A drop-off program for children aged 3.5 to 12 years. Kids can enjoy crafts, science activities, pizza and uninhibited museum fun ($20/child or $17 for members). Kids must be confidently potty-trained.

REDWOOD MUSIC MART 511 F St. Music by 4 For Jazz.

ROSEBUD HOME GOODS 213 F St. Antoinette Magyar, acrylic painting.

SAILOR'S GRAVE TATTOO 138 Second St. Tattoo art.

SIDEWALK GALLERY at Ellis Art & Engineering 401 Fifth St. "Permanent Jewelry," Adore and Joy, jewelry.

TASTE OF BIM 613 Third St. Asha Nan, performance. Music by Ju Drum.

UNCODED STUDIO 531 Third Street, Unit C. "Let's Rock! Rock With Me (I Want To Rock With You): A Rock Benefit," Erica Botkin, an installation of stones collected and polished by the artist.

ZEN HEALING 437 F St. "Kush and Creatures - A Deep Dive for your High Mind," Ceran Walker, mixed medium, abstract. DJ music.

ZUMBIDO GIFTS 410 Second St. "Mexican Nichos," various, acrylic painting.