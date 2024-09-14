click to enlarge Ronald "Duke" Lee Costa, May 13, 1953, to July 13, 2024.

On July 13, at home in Fieldbrook, the world lost one of the biggest-hearted people we all knew. Ron, mostly known to all as Duke, was the oldest of the five Costa boys. He was born to Fred and Joan Costa (Clark) in Arcata on May 13, 1953. In his last days, Duke was surrounded by his family. Throughout these days, he had a constant flow of visiting cousins and friends, making his final days much brighter. You could tell he felt the love just by looking at his face. His family was a valued and cherished aspect of his life. Duke never married but had a longtime partner, Lindy, whom he cares deeply for. Duke's longtime friend and confidant Vickie Combs was also by his side in his last hours. We will appreciate her care and comfort to Duke forever. Her demonstration of the true meaning of love unconditionally will be forever remembered and valued for a long time. As a family, we appreciate everything she has done.

After high school, Duke entered the United States Navy. He proudly served on the USS Midway during the fall of Saigon. After serving in the military, Duke returned to Fieldbrook and began working at Joe Costa Trucking. Over the years, he drove truck for Wayne Bare and Morris Logging.

In his youth he was often seen playing basketball, riding his motorcycle and eagerly anticipating the annual Redwood Run. We don't want to forget the fun times he talked about at the Sacramento Mile and the San Jose Mile. He cherished the group bus trips to Reno, the annual Costa Gin Fizz breakfast, and football season. Always cheering for his favorite team the Raiders. The stories from these events often led to loud laughter, a testament to his joy in these experiences.

Duke and his brothers were unwavering loyal to each other. The boys always had each others' back. The last few months of Duke's life, we spent many evenings talking about stories from their childhood that would get us all laughing so hard. Their bond was unbreakable, and shared memories brought them even closer in Duke's final days.

In the last decade of his life, Duke made a conscious effort to prioritize his health. Swimming became his favorite activity, and he could be found in the pool almost every day of the week, a testament to his determination and resilience. He would be seen in the dark of the morning arriving at the pool and often being the first person to HealthSport. Swimming, walking laps and attending aerobics class became the start of his days. He loved the mornings when he got to choose the music for swim class. When Duke could not participate in his morning swimming, he expressed how he missed his morning routine and friends. The people he met at the pool became his great friends. One friend in particular was Sal. Duke and Sal shared many great conversations during their long mornings at the pool. The swim group was so wonderful when it came to reaching out to Duke when he could not attend classes. A few of them even stopped by in his final weeks.

Duke was proud of his hard work changing his health and always encouraged others to get their health in order.

Ron "Duke" is survived by his three remaining brothers, Ross (Kelli), Rodney (Sandy) and Rocci (Laura), as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and his aunt; Janice Bertolini. He is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Joan Costa, younger brother Robin, grandparents, many aunts and uncles, plus all the friends he missed dearly.

The family would like to express our deepest gratitude to Hospice of Humboldt for its unwavering support during this challenging time. The staff was exceptional, and we will never be able to thank you enough for all your guidance and assistance in the last few months. Please support this organization whenever you have the opportunity.

The family will have a private event to honor our beloved Duke later this year then he will be placed at his final resting place, at his request, at Ocean View Cemetery. Duke had such a love for all animals, and most days between ESPN shows, he would watch Animal Planet. In lieu of flowers, Duke would want donations to your local animal shelter to show your love and support for something he cared deeply about. If not the animal shelter, then the Fieldbrook Volunteer Fire Department who was also a big help for Duke several times in the last few months of his life.