Mark Alan Whitman: 1953-2024

click to enlarge Mark Alan Whitman, Jan. 20, 1953, to Aug. 10, 2024.

Mark Alan Whitman, son of Ethen Miles Whitman and Carolyn Bylerly Whitman, passed away Aug. 10 at his home in Burnt Ranch, California, at the age of 71. Mark was born in Spokane, Washington, on Jan. 20, 1953. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Karis Marie Yerton.

He is survived by his first wife, Adrienne Whitman of Eureka, California, and their two daughters Rienne Marzo Bilz (Brian) of Zell, Germany, and Yarrow Zella Whitman (Eric) of Austin, Texas, his second wife Lezley Troxell of Arcata, California and their daughter Zoe Troxell Whitman (Jack) of Manhattan, New York, and his beloved partner Anna McKee of Shady Cove, Oregon. Mark is also survived by his sister Connie Heine (James) of Delano, Minnesota, his brother Lee Whitman (Lavelle) of Blue Lake, California, and his sister Mary Holt of Sacramento, California, and numerous nieces and nephews.

After attending grade school in Malin, Oregon, where he had a paper route, the family moved to Hoopa, California, where he worked for the Young Adult Conservation Corp in 1970. He graduated from Hoopa High in 1971. After high school he worked at a veneer mill in Orleans, a summer on fire crew in Salyer, on his uncle's farm in Washington, as a car mechanic in Eureka, at McKnights Ready Mix in Willow Creek and as a car mechanic in Sausalito,California, before opening F Street Garage in Arcata with his brother in law Richard Yerton. F Street Garage specialized in repair of imported cars and was very successful for 12 years.

After closing F Street Garage, he bought a shop in Blue Lake and utilized his skills as a welder and metal fabricator to open Blue lake Iron Works. His commitment to community led to many situations in Blue Lake where he volunteered his time and expertise (or his forklift) to help complete a project.

For being a "small guy," Mark Whitman was actually a giant of a man. His energy often "filled the room." His presence could not be ignored, and you could always count on him to keep a lively conversation going. Mark was exceptionally skilled, brilliant, funny, curious and the most helpful person a friend (or stranger) could ever ask for. He embraced fully every experience and encounter he had and was always seeking opportunities to acquire new knowledge and expertise and to share it. As far as problem solving and fixing anything or even having just the right tool (even if it meant making it) he was worlds above the rest of us. He had great passion for creative artistic expression, both for himself but also encouraging others to do the same. His unique approach to life and his varied experiences gave him a very fascinating (and thought provoking) philosophical perspective of the world, as well as to his hopes and dreams.

Mark spent many years creating a sustainable homestead on his property in Burnt Ranch. It is his desire that this homestead will continue as a haven and as a "learning center" of sorts for homesteaders, for do-it yourselfers, for upcyclers, for artists, for lovers of the earth.

Anyone lucky enough to get close to Mark and his points of view or to be a recipient of his generosity and problem-solving skills will never forget them (or him). He will be greatly missed by many.

A celebration of life is being planned for all who knew him.

The celebration will be on March 22, 2025, at 2 p.m. in Blue Lake, California. It will begin with gathering of souls in front of his shop at 620 Railroad Ave., followed by a serenaded walk to the Mad River Grange at 110 H St., for ceremony, tributes, food and storytelling then continuing to the Logger Bar at 510 Railroad Ave. for music, libations and more sharing memories of an unforgettable giant of a man.

"Death is not bad just sad" (a quote by Mark Whitman).