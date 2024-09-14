After a long battle with dementia, David Ralston passed away peacefully at the age of 77 in the early morning of July 28. Born in Orange County, David moved to Humboldt County close to 50 years ago where he worked as a carpenter and contractor on many homes and businesses in the local community.

David was a loving, funny and giving person to all who knew him. He was willing to share and give anything he owned, including giving the shirt off his back, to anyone who needed it.

He had a great love of music with an encyclopedic knowledge of obscure songs and bands. No matter what job he was doing, he would sing as he worked. He also spent a big part of his life trying to find a use for old things, and he resisted throwing anything away. He greatly enjoyed the simple things in life. He loved to have the whole family together at home for a good meal, a beer and a bowl of chocolate ice cream served around the dining table he built himself.

He was greatly loved, and he will be missed. He is survived by his amazing wife and loving partner for over 47 years, Glory Ralston, his two children, Sonja and Jesse, his five grandchildren, and the family yellow labrador, Keeper.

A celebration of David’s life is planned for Sunday, Sept. 15, at 2 p.m. at the Trinidad Town Hall.