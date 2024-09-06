Obituaries

Archives | RSS

Friday, September 6, 2024

Community

Margaret Patricia Huffines February 27, 1946 - June 25, 2024

Posted By on Fri, Sep 6, 2024 at 6:30 AM

Margaret Patricia Huffines, Feb. 27, 1946, to June 25, 2024.
  • Margaret Patricia Huffines, Feb. 27, 1946, to June 25, 2024.

“Meg” was one of seven children borne by Margaret P. Atkins in Greensboro, North Carolina. Preceded in death by her mother, father Garland Huffines, stepfather “Papa” Sam Atkins, sister Anne Harris, brother Ray Huffines, and her husband and soulmate David Carlson, Meg is survived by daughter Phaedra O’Connor, sons Damion Sharpe and Simon Carlson, grandchildren Aurora, Sebastian, Fallon, Leif, Gwen and Samary, great-grandchildren Vernon and Emillie, brothers J. Stephen Huffines, William H Atkins, Sam W Atkins, James F Atkins, David’s brothers Paul and Peter and sister Ruth, former husband Chip Sharpe, her cousin Susan Womack, and best friend Dianna Horne. 

Meg graduated from Greensboro Senior High and nursing school and began her career as a nurse. Later, with her masters degree, she became a nurse practitioner and also taught nursing school classes. In the 1970s, the formative years of Arcata’s Open Door Clinic, she was a dedicated provider of medical TLC. 

Meg was an activist for peace and equality for all people. She traveled extensively with her husband David with infectious laugher, love and compassion. She taught us to be fully in the present. 

In the last years of her life, Meg was fortunate to be able to spend time with family in Greensboro, North Carolina, and come live with her daughter Phaedra and granddaughter Fallon in Olivehurst, California. She had just returned from a week-long visit with her son and grandson Damion and Sebastian in Eureka and enjoyed a visit from her son Simon and granddaughter Samary before entering the hospital for surgery. 

She lived a full, happy, colorful life. She traveled much of the world enjoying life with passion, purpose and deep love of family. She will be missed. Take a deep breath, appreciate your heart, and your connection to others in memory of her.

Please bring memories of Meg to a Celebration of Life on Monday, Sept. 9, at 2 p.m., at the Humboldt Unitarian Universalist Fellowship on Jacoby Creek Road.

  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Submit an Obituary

The North Coast Journal publishes free online obituaries, allowing people to share news of a loved one's passing with the community and celebrate their life. Submit your obituary with or without photos to [email protected] at least three days before you would like to see them posted. Please include your name and contact information. Submissions may be edited for spelling and grammar. (For some tips on how to write a compelling remembrance, click here.)

The Journal also offers paid obituaries in our weekly newspaper as an option for those who would like to see them print. For more information on print obituaries, contact Mark Boyd at [email protected] or (707) 442-1400, extension 314.

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in Obituaries

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Sep 5, 2024 vol XXXV issue 36
‘A Segregated Campus’

Digital Edition

guides

© 2024 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation