“Meg” was one of seven children borne by Margaret P. Atkins in Greensboro, North Carolina. Preceded in death by her mother, father Garland Huffines, stepfather “Papa” Sam Atkins, sister Anne Harris, brother Ray Huffines, and her husband and soulmate David Carlson, Meg is survived by daughter Phaedra O’Connor, sons Damion Sharpe and Simon Carlson, grandchildren Aurora, Sebastian, Fallon, Leif, Gwen and Samary, great-grandchildren Vernon and Emillie, brothers J. Stephen Huffines, William H Atkins, Sam W Atkins, James F Atkins, David’s brothers Paul and Peter and sister Ruth, former husband Chip Sharpe, her cousin Susan Womack, and best friend Dianna Horne.

Meg graduated from Greensboro Senior High and nursing school and began her career as a nurse. Later, with her masters degree, she became a nurse practitioner and also taught nursing school classes. In the 1970s, the formative years of Arcata’s Open Door Clinic, she was a dedicated provider of medical TLC.

Meg was an activist for peace and equality for all people. She traveled extensively with her husband David with infectious laugher, love and compassion. She taught us to be fully in the present.

In the last years of her life, Meg was fortunate to be able to spend time with family in Greensboro, North Carolina, and come live with her daughter Phaedra and granddaughter Fallon in Olivehurst, California. She had just returned from a week-long visit with her son and grandson Damion and Sebastian in Eureka and enjoyed a visit from her son Simon and granddaughter Samary before entering the hospital for surgery.

She lived a full, happy, colorful life. She traveled much of the world enjoying life with passion, purpose and deep love of family. She will be missed. Take a deep breath, appreciate your heart, and your connection to others in memory of her.

Please bring memories of Meg to a Celebration of Life on Monday, Sept. 9, at 2 p.m., at the Humboldt Unitarian Universalist Fellowship on Jacoby Creek Road.