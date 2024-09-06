Janet Cynthia (Hay) West: 1947-2024

click to enlarge Janet Cynthia (Hay) West, March 1, 1947, to Aug. 8, 2024.

Janet Cynthia (Hay) West was born on March 1, 1947, in Eureka. She was part of the fifth generation born in Humboldt County.

On Aug. 8, 2024, the angels called her to her heavenly home. She was 77. She entered through the pearly gates and is walking on streets of gold with her family and friends who were there to welcome her and say, "Well done thou good and faithful servant."

Janet was born to Erwin G. Hay and Carol (Hannah) Hay, the second child of six, in Eureka.

Janet began Kindergarten at Trinity Valley School; her mother Carol Hay was instrumental in the creation of the kindergarten and was Janets teacher.

Janet attended Blue Lake School from second through seventh grade. She returned to Trinity Valley and graduated from the eighth grade. As a child people described her as independent, precocious, strong willed and talented. She taught herself to knit as a child in her special hideaway where she loved to read books.

She attended Hoopa High School, where she met the one and only love of her life, big Jim West. They were married for 60 years, taking their vows on Feb. 1, 1964. During those 60 years they had many wonderful and daring adventures.

Jim and Janet had three beautiful and mischievous children, Jennifer Lee, Jay Allen and Jeffrey Thomas.

In 1972, they sold their home in Eureka, (purchased on trust and a handshake), and moved to Trinity Village. Their home, a gathering place for family and friends, was always a buzz with activity and great food.

Janet loved camping. She and Jim introduced a menagerie of family and friends to Idlewild campground on the Salmon River, where they fished for dinner. Hiking from there to the lakes in the Marble Mountains. She enjoyed hunting with her family, motorcycle rides and foraging firewood for their family and others in need.

Janet was self-taught, had a determined spirit and could accomplish, with perfection, that to which she put her heart and mind. She could shoot, skin and cook a deer (one of which was eating her roses). She did professional seamstress work, creating custom one-of-a-kind wedding dresses for brides. Janet was an amazing cook and baker, using her early 1900s era cookstove. Especially known for her doughnuts, pies and sugar cookies.

We cannot over emphasize her many diverse passions and talents and her willingness to lend a helping hand to her family and friends, she wallpapered many a wall out of the goodness of her heart, gave haircuts in her home to family and friends. She put on spectacular Christian Women's Club events and owned her own Famers Insurance business in Willow Creek at the Rite Spot.

She loved the old west, westerns, books and Gunsmoke. She was a pioneer woman at heart which included her love of horses. She had her beloved horse, Chick. She helped corralling cattle and taking them into the Trinity Alps with their friend's cattle company. She and Jim spent many a joyful and hard-working weekend with Chick, Jim, and his horse Big Red and the cattle.

Janet influenced several generations from teaching Bible club at Burnt Ranch School to creating a meaningful arts and crafts program for Vacation Bible School for several years at the Willow Creek Bible Church where she also taught Sunday School.

In later years Jim and Janet shared the love of travel, he the driver and she the copilot. They enjoyed traveling to Tennessee, Lake Havasu and all over the greater United Stated, often taking their friends, family, adult children, and grandchildren. They took a trip to Hawaii and fell in love with the iIslands but especially Kauai. On their 50th wedding anniversary, Jim and Janet and their three kids and spouses traveled to Kauai, where they danced to the Hawaiian Wedding song in front of an enormous luau audience.

Janet was a huge Elvis fan. One of the highlights of her life was attending an Elvis impersonator show in Hawaii. Her son Jeff and wife Samantha purchased tickets for her and arranged for her to go on stage and dance with him. Jim was a little jealous when she said she would not wash her face after Elvis kissed her.

She was known to stretch a dollar like nobody's business but not afraid to spend one either, especially on dishes, teacups and Chintz brought back from England while on a trip with lifelong friends.

Janet lived a full and beautiful life with her soul mate Jim and her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Judy Hay Giacone. She is survived by her husband Jim West, her three children, seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Her sister and best friend, Georjean Corsetti, brother Jack Hay, sister Joan Hersey and brother James Hay. As well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and lifelong friends.

A part of her will still live on in all of us. Let us never stop sharing our memories of Janet and she will remain in alive in our hearts.

We would like to thank Trinity Alps Mortuary for their kindness and service at this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Redwood Adult and Teen Challenge.

There will be a celebration of her full and beautiful life on Saturday, Sept. 7, at noon, located at The Ranch on Fountain Ranch Road. A feast will be provided.