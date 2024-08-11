Mattie L. Culver: 1938-2024

It is with great sadness that we share with you the passing of Mattie Culver, beloved sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, (Grandma Gee Gee), mother-in-law and nurse. Mattie was an amazing woman, who provided love, encouragement and support. She lived her life with integrity, style, grace and determination. Mattie has three children: Daniel, Kathy and Karen, six grandchildren, Michael, Matt, Ricki, Rhonda, Alisha and Jake, and nine great grandchildren — she loved all her family and was an active part of their lives.

Mattie worked as a meter-maid for Eureka PD, then after obtaining her nursing degree she worked as a home health nurse, public health nurse, public health nursing supervisor and a nurse practitioner in Dr. Burleson’s office, then as temporary nursing director and supervisor in public health nursing, then worked seven years in the California Children’s Services Program. Mattie loved learning about other cultures and lived and worked as a public health nurse in Tok, Alaska. She also loved fishing and while there landed a 135-pound halibut. She also joined the Peace Corp and spent two years working in Malawi, Africa. Mattie made friends wherever she lived and worked. Mattie was a positive role model and mentor for many public health nurses.

Mattie was the matriarch of the family bringing us all together for barbecues, fishing, fun on the beach, Thanksgivings and the family reunion. Family and friends were always welcome at her home. Mattie became a master gardener and many people have admired the landscaping she did on her property at the corner of Hodgson and W streets. Mattie was a lifelong learner. Mattie was an artist, painting a landscape on the wall in Karen’s room when they lived on L Street, in Eureka. Mattie also enjoyed going to the casino and “winning big” and seeing her friends there. Mattie enjoyed the book club, kayaking and having breakfast with the kayak club. She enjoyed making pottery. She enjoyed having her hands in the dirt in her vegetable garden and enjoyed her many flowers.

We will miss Mattie’s kindness and love and she will remain forever with us in our hearts and actions. There will not be any funeral services per Mattie’s request. If you wish, please make a donation to Hospice, Palliative Care, the Arcata Breast/GYN Health Project or volunteer at an event that promotes the health of our community.