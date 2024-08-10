Paula Casillas Taizan: 1927-2024

Paula Casillas Taizan was born in San Gabriel, California, on Jan. 25, 1927. She passed away on Wednesday, July 31, peacefully in her sleep in Eureka, California, at age 97. She was the sixth child of 12 of her parents Alejandro and Trinidad Salazar.

Paula lived almost her entire life in the San Gabriel Valley, where she enjoyed a large extended family of loving relatives. She had many great memories of her time in Southern California: The big family gatherings, watching her children and nieces and nephews playing sports, from track and swim meets to tennis and baseball … never missing a sports competition despite her work schedule. She loved attending as many of her beloved Dodger games as possible and witnessed the pitching of Sandy Koufax, Don Drysdale and Orel Hershiser. She absolutely adored Tommy Lasorda, Vin Scully, the “penguin” Ron Cey and catcher John Roseboro. She was a baseball fan through and through.

In her early years, she had great stories of traveling north to the Gilroy/San Jose area and picking fruits and vegetables with her family. During World War II, her family kept and maintained a large Victory Garden. She loved flying the U.S. flag and was very patriotic.

After high school she went to work as a house cleaner and later she worked in a plant nursery. After World War II ended, she met an Army man, Savino Casillas, who had returned home from the Battle of the Bulge in Europe. He had his own car and wore blue suede shoes. She was smitten, especially when he let her take his car on her own! They were married soon after. After the wedding, she found her true calling when she took a job as a nurse’s aide in a care home. She loved working with her patients in these homes and was often asked to become a private nurse for others that traveled. But had to decline due to her own family’s needs.

Paula and Savino had two children, Robert Paul and Martha (Marty.) Paula and Savino had a happy marriage that lasted 38 years until she lost him in 1991.

She met and married her second husband, German Taizan, on a senior casino trip. They had 20 happy years together, the last 18 of them in Eureka when they moved north to be near Marty. They were a popular pair around town and the casinos, often dressing alike.

Paula loved doing a lot of life’s important things, like dancing, eating popcorn, making trays of the best cheese enchiladas, eating ice cream (and finishing other people’s ice cream.) When she moved to Eureka in 2006 she was active in T.O.P.S. and really enjoyed their many social luncheons. She made friends easily and her smile always just lit up a room. She was the best mom, she worked hard and never missed birthdays, holidays or a chance to celebrate events with her family. She was a master at crocheting blankets and towels for friends and acquaintances. She constantly made blankets for the area’s care homes. She was a selfless, caring individual who immediately made you feel at ease with her genuine personality and interest in your life. She was a gift to everyone and will be sorely missed. She especially enjoyed visits from anyone, but especially her local friends Bonnie, Judy and Eloise and Virginia. And especially loved all her relatives that kept in touch with phone calls, cards and visits. It meant a lot to her.

Paula was preceded in death by her parents, Alejandro and Trinidad Salazar, her first husband, Savino Casillas, her son, Robert Paul, her siblings Jesus Salazar, Conrado Salazar, Esteban Salazar, Matilde Diaz, Catalina Martinez, Alejandro Salazar, Gilberto Salazar, Rosendo Salazar, Margarita Garcia, niece Christine Allen and nephews Gilbert Salazar Jr. and Daniel Martinez.

Paula is survived by her second husband, German Taizan, daughter Marty Casillas (Karen), brother Richard Salazar (Herminia), sister-in-law Socorro Salazar and brother Raymond Salazar. Paula also has numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. She’s also survived by German’s son, Ruben, and daughters Santana and Grisel.

She loved her life. All 97 years.

The family would like to thank the staff at Especially You for all their tender care. Prior to her stay there, she enjoyed the staff from Visiting Angels. And we’re especially thankful for the incredible team at Hospice of Humboldt. Thank you.

Services will be held on Aug. 14 at 10 a.m. in San Gabriel at Pierce Brothers Turner and Stevens Mortuary 1136 East Las Tunas Drive, San Gabriel, California. (626) 287-0595.

She’s going home.

Cards can be sent to Marty at her home address or to P.O. Box 6732 Eureka, California 95502.