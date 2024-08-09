Jacob Ryan Osier: 1978-2024

Jacob Ryan Osier was born May 6, 1978, and passed away at home the evening of June 29. He was 46 years old. Jake was smart, quick-witted and a lot of fun. He will be forever missed by his friends and loving family.

He was born in Arcata and lived his entire life in Eureka, California. He was born with dwarfism and was short statured. He attended Lafayette, Zane and Eureka High School.

He was a life-long member of Little People of America and enjoyed the many friendships he made. He was a Star Wars fanatic and a 49er football fan. He loved a good time. Some of his best days were spent on the family boat on the Klamath River.

Awok Jake,

A flame that burned too hot, Wild, Fun and witty; Bigger than life, Infamous, A spirit untamed and gritty.

Lived in the moment, On the edge he thrived; A descendant of Yurok and Karuk, In his heritage, he was deeply alive.

Little People of America, He held close to his heart; Eureka lifelong resident, In our town, he played his part.

He lived to be happy, With smiles, his goal; His big personality, Eclipsing his physical role.

He is survived by his beloved daughter, Haley Osier, and his parents Jim and Debbie Osier. He will be missed by all including his brother Michael Osier, sister Rachel Bass (Gene), and brother Aaron Osier (Marissa). He has six nephews Ryan, Logan, Mason, and Brandon Bass, and Austin Osier and Isaac Osier. We all loved and will miss Jacob.

He was proceeded in death by grandparents Dick and Ruth Osier (Hoopa and Redding), Duane Powell (Hoopa), Dona Short Stevens (Orleans and Redding) and Great Grandmother Viola Short (Orleans).



Donations can be made in his name to the Betty Kwan Chinn Homeless Foundation. Rest in peace, Dear Jacob. A Memorial Service will be held at the Sanders Funeral Home on Aug. 10, at 3 p.m.