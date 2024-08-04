Nancy Ann Brunson: 1939-2024

click to enlarge Nancy Ann Brunson, May 22, 1939, to July 14, 2024.

Nancy Ann Brunson, age 85, passed away peacefully at home on July 14, 2024. She was born on May 22, 1939, in Longview, Washington. Nancy lived a life filled with love and dedication to her family, church, and community.

Nancy was raised by her caring parents, Prudence (Brundin) and Rodger Comstock, who instilled in her strong values and work ethic. She graduated from Humboldt State University and pursued a teaching career. Nancy joined Beta Sigma Phi, here she made amazing friends. She married Ronald Brunson in 1958, and together they raised two talented sons.

Nancy was a proud member of both the Yurok and Tolowa tribes. She and her cousin, Gene Brundin, loved telling stories about their family heritage.

She had a remarkable career as a home economics teacher, where she was known for her professionalism and dedication. Her colleagues and students admired her not just for her skills, but for her genuine care and concern for those she worked with. She inspired many students with her passion for cooking and sewing. Her quilts, bags, and embroidery were works of art. She continued to work at Boyd's Sewing after she retired from teaching, sharing her talent with others.

Outside of her professional life, Nancy had a variety of interests. Nancy loved to sew, cook, play the piano, and garden. She enjoyed traveling, often visiting Lake County and Washington state to spend time with relatives.

Nancy was a woman of faith, treasuring the many friends she made in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She also enjoyed singing in the church choir. Her strong beliefs brought her much comfort throughout her life.

Nancy, and her husband Ron, were instrumental in establishing the skating rink in Blue Lake, a place that brings joy and activity to the community. Nancy was an active member of the Mad River Grange. She spent many evenings playing dominoes with her friends at the grange. She also cherished the time spent camping with Ron and their sons, Randy and Kevin, creating lasting memories in nature.

Nancy is survived by her sister, Jean Martin (Wes); her brother, Charlie Comstock; her sister-in-law, Joanne Comstock; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved spouse, Ronald Brunson; her sons, Randal Brunson and Kevin Brunson; and her brother; Peter Comstock.

Her family would like to extend their gratitude to all of the caregivers, especially Todd Martin, and the medical staff who provided her with excellent care.

A memorial service to celebrate Nancy's life was held on Aug. 1.