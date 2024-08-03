Gerald 'Jerry' Hansen: 1943-2024

click to enlarge Gerald "Jerry" Hansen, Dec. 19, 1943, to May 31, 2024.

Gerald "Jerry" Hansen was born Dec. 19, 1943, and passed away on May 31, 2024, with family by his side. Known to many as "Billy Goat" he was the second of eight children, and the only son of Arnold "Budd" and Beverly (Beauchamp) Hansen. He was born in Fortuna, then lived in Freshwater during his early years. The family later moved back to Centerville where they resided on the dairy started by his grandfather. There he attended Ferndale Elementary and Ferndale High School.

When his father died in a Coastguard helicopter accident while serving as a volunteer spotter during the 1964 flood, Jerry took over the family dairy in Centerville. He later moved his family to Grizzly Bluff, where they downsized the dairy, and he started driving truck. He then purchased his own log truck and started Hansen Truckin, becoming very well known in the timber industry.

Jerry was passionate about his family and worked incredibly hard to provide for them. He was so proud of his grandchildren and took every opportunity to get family together. He had an unwavering commitment to children and schools. He was a member and president of the Grizzly Bluff school board until the school closed. Later he was elected to the Ferndale Unified School District board, where he served multiple terms.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 62 years, Gloria (Silva) Hansen. He is also survived by his sons Carl and Robert, along with his daughters, Linda (Bob) Anderson and Alice Rye. He was so proud of his grandchildren, Kristen (Mitch), Derek (Shelby) and Celia (Jessica) Hansen, Michael and Alyssa Anderson, Christopher (Kaitlyn) and Travis Rye, and Andrew and Mathew Hansen. He adored his great grandchildren Weston, Madison, Ivan and Brynn Beddow, Nora Hansen, and Isaac, Marcus and Patrick Gerald Rye.

He is also survived by his sisters, Judy Lynch, Becky (Craig) Hill and Julie (Dave) Alber, along with many nieces and nephews. In particular he really appreciated all of the help he received from his nephew, Russell Alber.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Budd and Beverly Hansen, his son Larry, his sisters Bonnie Hill, Linda Hansen, Darlene Hamilton and Shirley Roby, his brothers-in-law Ivan Lynch, Bill Hill, Jack Roby, his nephews Gene Hill and Henry Alber, his great-nephew Colton Hamilton and his in-laws Henry and Angie Silva.

A memorial gathering was held on June 29 at the Ferndale Veterans Building.