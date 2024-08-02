Obituaries

Friday, August 2, 2024

Carol Beth Colby: 1960-2024

August 4, 1960-April 25, 2024

Posted By on Fri, Aug 2, 2024 at 1:08 PM

click to enlarge Carol Beth Colby, Aug. 4, 1960, to April 25, 2024.
  • Carol Beth Colby, Aug. 4, 1960, to April 25, 2024.

Carol Beth Colby was born Aug. 4, 1960, in Oxnard, California, to Gerald Arley Colby and Sylvia Lorraine Colby.

Carol passed away April 25, 2024.

Carol spent her early childhood in Oxnard, and moved to Eureka, California, in 1972 with her mother and father and three sisters.

It was in Eureka where Carol learned a love of golf just like her father Jerry Colby. She frequented Eureka Municipal Golf Course and occasionally played Baywood Golf and Country Club.



Carol enjoyed the commraderie of many golfing friends especially the ladies golf group including her favorite golf partner, Donna Hunter.

Carol worked for many years in the automotive industry including mechanics and wholesale warehouse services in Eureka with her last job at Napa Automotive Parts downtown Eureka.

Carol attended Eureka High School and was also a member of the United States Air Force.

Carol was blessed with the birth of her son Jerry Lee Colby (Kitsu) and raised her family in Eureka. She was especially proud of her sons recently opened business "Sparky Fox Arcade" at the Bayshore Mall. She would tell anyone who would listen how proud she was of Kitsu's accomplishment.

Carol is survived by her son Kitsu Colby and Damien King, and her sisters Lynn Niekrasz (husband Michael) and Ann Colby. Also niece Rachel Rudd, nephews Jason Garza, Christopher Garza, Josh Mann, Keith Mann and Jesse Alora.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents Jerry Colby and Sylvia Scott, and her elder sister Jeri Garza. Also beloved son-in-law Alex Hanover.

A "Celebration of Life" will be held on Carol's birthday, Aug. 4 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Synapsis performance space, 1675 Union St. Eureka.

