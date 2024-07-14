Robert Vernor Ford: 1931-2024

click to enlarge Robert Vernon Ford, Nov. 3, 1931, to May 2, 2024.

On May 2, 2024, Robert Vernon Ford, known affectionately as "Bob" and "Uncle Bob," peacefully passed away at his home at Silvercrest in Eureka, California. He was 92 years old, born on Nov. 3, 1931, in Willits, California.Bob's life was marked by his deep passion for fishing, a hobby he cherished throughout his years. Many Saturdays were spent with his fishing buddy, Gerald. When they weren’t fishing together, they would attend local events, creating cherished memories. Bob always had great stories about those Saturday adventures. Many times, “Uncle Bob” would spend time with his family over at Coffee Creek in Trinity County, where he would eagerly wait for someone in the family to be headed to the nearby fishing pond.Beyond fishing, Bob had a lifelong love for flying, having served in the air force during the Korean War and later piloting a crop duster over the fields of Idaho. His commitment to community was evident through his 20-year membership at the Humboldt Senior Resource Center, where he participated in their day program.Throughout his later years, Bob formed close bonds with his caretakers Denise, Rachel and Matt, who became like family to him, sharing holidays and special moments together. He was preceded in death by Linda Botsford, a cherished caregiver, who held a special place in Bob's heart.Bob will be fondly remembered for his infectious sense of humor, his penchant for dressing up in holiday costumes and his unwavering zest for life. He approached each day with generosity, kindness and a deep appreciation for the joys life offered him. His warm smile and easy-going nature endeared him to all who knew him.Bob is survived by his brother Wayne Ford, step-sister Janice Campbell, cousins Glenn Ford, Gary (Diane) Ford and Delman (Donna) Ford, numerous second cousins, several great nieces and nephews, as well as numerous extended family throughout Humboldt and Mendocino counties, alongside many close friends.A celebration of life honoring Bob will be held Saturday, July 27, at 2 p.m. at the Humboldt Bay Social Club, suitably in "The Hangar," located at 900 New Navy Base Road in Samoa, California.