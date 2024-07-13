Obituaries

Pat Hassler: 1935-2024

Posted By on Sat, Jul 13, 2024 at 7:00 AM

click to enlarge Pat Hassler, March 14, 1935, to June 22, 2024.
  • Pat Hassler, March 14, 1935, to June 22, 2024.
Patricia Joan Hassler (Kitchen) passed away peacefully June 22, 2024, in Arcata California. surrounded by her loving family. Pat was born March 14, 1935 , to Wesley and Florence Kitchen in McCook, Nebraska. Born the eldest of three children, Pat grew up in a loving family with many relatives living close by to guide her. As a young girl, Pat was a happy blend of princess and tomboy, enjoying fishing and boating with her dad and helping her mom in the kitchen. She was an attentive older sister and treasured the company of her two siblings. Pat graduated from McCook High School in 1952 where she was active in athletics, both basketball and baseball. She was a member of the student council and the pep club, a cheerleader for the athletic teams and disc jockeyed a teen program for a local radio station. Patricia asked a young Tom Hassler to attend the Sadie Hawkins Day dance in their junior year and thus began a lifelong romance.


Pat was awarded scholarships and worked summers as a clerk at Clapp’s Store and the McCook Packing Corp. to help fund her education. Pat went on to attend McCook Community College, where she earned an AA degree and later attended the University of Nebraska at Lincoln, graduating with a bachelor of fine arts in education in 1956. She was a proud member of her college sorority, Alpha Phi, and served as chairperson of the scholarship committee.

Patricia married Thomas Joseph Hassler on Dec. 27, 1956, in McCook, Nebraska, and she began her teaching career at Beatrice Junior High School as an art teacher. They moved to Logan, Utah, in 1957, where Tom continued his graduate work and Pat became mother to their four children: Jed, Michael, Wesley and Tracy. She would often quip that she remembered little of those years as she was so busy chasing after all of them.

In 1963, the family moved to Pierre, South Dakota, and Pat taught for the Bureau of Indian Affairs school. She held various positions in local community groups: vice president of the local chapter for the American Association of University Women, president of the local Lutheran Women’s Missionary League and was a den mother for the Cub Scouts.

In late 1972, the family moved to Bayside, California, where they enjoyed living in the redwoods and exploring the coast. Pat was an active member of the Lutheran Church of Arcata, where she sang in the choir and led Bible Study groups. She was a Girl Scout Leader and a PEO member. Pat enjoyed the close friendship of many dear friends who regularly got together to play bridge, enjoy the culinary surprises of a progressive dinner club and attended various community events. Pat was an enthusiastic supporter of all her children’s athletic pursuits and could be found at their many games cheering them on.

In 1979, Pat began a 17-year career working for the McKinleyville Union School District at Morris Elementary School, working as a teacher’s aide and substitute. Pat returned to school and got a California teaching credential from Humboldt State University and taught second grade another seven years before retiring in 1996.

Upon retirement, Pat and Tom enjoyed travelling throughout the United States and Alaska, Canada and Europe. Together, they enjoyed local birdwatching, agate hunting and spending time with family and friends. Pat was a woman of strong Christian faith and a devoted wife and mother. She always marveled at the growth of her wonderful family and was proud of each one. She has left behind a legacy of love that will sustain us all.

Patricia was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Joseph Hassler, her parents, Wesley Byrn and Florence Anna Kitchen and a brother, Robert Wesley Kitchen. Pat is survived by her sister JoAnn “Jody” (Kitchen) Bamesberger and husband Mark, of Aurora, Colorado, and her children: Jed Thomas Hassler and wife Jeannette of Arcata, California, Michael Byrn Hassler and wife Pamela, of Reno, Nevada, Wesley Joseph Hassler and wife Mariann,S of Fieldbrook, California, and Tracy Ann Hassler-Jacobsen and husband Jeffrey of Mesa, Arizona. Pat is also survived by her 10 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.

A small Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.
