Janis Nees: 1944-2024

Born to Sylvester and Marjory Mart, Janis Nees passed away into the arms of her savior on June 3 in her daughter's home. AKA: Janis Martz, Janis Shaffer and Janis Teague.Janis is survived by her husband, Bud Nees, and two children: David Shaffer and Kim Lueras. She also leaves behind 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Janis had a 31 year battle with conjestive heart failure.Janis worked much of her life as a waitress and knew many, many people. She was very outgoing and would strike up a conversation with anyone who crossed her path! She would light up any room she entered. She was funny and witty, and full of light! She instilled in her children the importance of hard work, promptness, honesty and being mindful of those around you!Janis was very generouse and loved helping people. She was dependable and a woman of her word! She was often found in one of the resteraunts where she worked or frequented, giving it right back to anyone heckling her.She will be deeply missed! Until we meet again!