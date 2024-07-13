Elaine Vogt: 1935-2024

click to enlarge Elaine Vogt, Sept. 20, 1935, to June 1, 2024.

On June 1, Elaine Vogt passed peacefully in her home in McKinleyville, surrounded by family and loved ones.She was born Sept. 20, 1935, to William (Hartford) Pearl and Ada Pearl near Fresno, California. Her greatest passion of her life was her family. She married Earl Lee Vogt on Sept. 2, 1950. She had a busy life raising their five children, Mickey, Randy, Janice, Carol and Lee in Westhaven, California. Elaine excitingly took up cake decorating so she could make both of her daughters' wedding cakes. She then became at the cake baker of the family. Fishing was an enjoyable pastime for her. She loved volunteering at Hospice and at the Clearlake Senior Center. As Elaine got older her favorite pastimes were reading, working crossword puzzles, which kept her mind sharp. she also enjoyed crocheting, and she loved to set in her favorite chair and watch the hummingbirds feed and play in the water fountain.Her warm, easy smile and infectious laugh will be missed by many.Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, Earl, her oldest son, Mickey, and youngest son, Lee. She was also preceded by two great grandchildren, Trinent and Austin, and great-great granddaughter Makala.Elaine is survived by son Randy Vogt and wife Lori. Daughter Carol Grimes, daughter Janice Valez and husband Henry; grand children heather, Leroy, Colby Vogt, Kathryn Winkelman, Jamie Cooper, Jason Price, Joshua Seddon, Nathan Grimes, Lorisha Scott and Earl Vogt. She was also survived by 22 great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to: Hospice of Humboldt, 3327 Timber Fall Court, Eureka, CA 95501.