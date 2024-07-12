Sandra Fredrickson: 1939-2024

click to enlarge Sandra Fredrickson, 1939 to May 24, 2024.



Sandra Fredrickson was born in 1939 in Duluth, Minnesota, to John and Ruth Fredrickson, and was the middle child of three, between Paul and younger sister, Tracey.

Sandra was an active nurse for 40 years, the last 20 spent as a nurse educator in San Francisco.

She began her retirement in Humboldt County in 1999, finding peace in the remote area of Westhaven. Sandra enjoyed volunteer work, especially at the Humboldt County Animal Control Shelter where she helped socialize kittens and cats. She was a pie maker for the Westhaven Blackberry Festival, made home deliveries for Food for People, helped Barbara Snell and Lena Macy with blood drives in Trinidad, and was an ombudsman for the Mad River Adult Day Care.

A faithful member of Trinidad Women in Black, Sandra stood for peace every Friday for more than eight years.

Sandra claimed her greatest adventure in life was taking a year off from nursing to sail the South Pacific (with her life partner, John) in a 32-foot sailing vessel.

She is survived by her partner, John Hepplewhite; sister, Tracey Mueller; nieces and nephews, Jan, Krisa, Kirk and Jenny. She was preceded in death by her brother, Paul Fredrickson.

Please send any memorials/donations to a charity of your choice.

A private gathering in Trinidad is being planned for a later date.

Sandra's family thanks Hospice of Humboldt and Fresenius Kidney Care in McKinleyville for their compassionate care.