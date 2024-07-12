Obituaries

Petey Brucker: 1952-2024

October 15,1952 - April 22, 2024

Posted By on Fri, Jul 12, 2024 at 6:30 AM

click to enlarge Peter "Petey" Daniel Brucker, Oct. 15, 1952, to April 22, 2024.
Peter (Petey) Daniel Brucker passed away peacefully, in the arms of his loved ones. After a decline from the disabling neurological disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, Petey took his last breath as the sun rose on Earth Day, April 22.

Born in Nyack, New York, on Oct. 15,1952, the son of Mildred and Daniel Brucker, Petey was known as a loving and wily child who favored his sense of connection to the earth over being in school. In the spring of 1975, Petey followed his older brother Phil to the Salmon River, where he met Geba Greenberg in 1977 and spent the rest of his life with her. Petey's sister Donna soon joined them.


Petey dedicated his life to protecting the extraordinary Salmon River watershed. He helped found local organizations including "Salmon River Concerned Citizens" to eliminate the aerial spray of herbicides; "Salmon River Mining Council," Salmon River Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Klamath Forest Alliance and in 1992 co-founded the Salmon River Restoration Council (SRRC) with Jim Villeponteaux.

