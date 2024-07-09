Martin Michael Campusano: 1960-2024

Martin Michael Campusano passed away at his home on March 29, following a lengthy battle with cancer. As was very typical of Martin’s personality, he was courageous and pragmatic during his illness. Even during the most difficult times, Martin maintained his sense of humor and his propensity for telling corny jokes — he’d rather see people happy and laughing.

Martin was born in San Francisco, California, where he lived with his mother, father and three older sisters, Deborah Romano (Rod), Linda Castro and Cindy Sweeney. They also lived in Hayward and Fremont, California.

As a young man, Martin’s journey in life led him to a number of places such as, Texas, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Crescent City. He eventually joined his mother’s move to McKinleyville, California, and spent a good part of his life in and around Eureka, California, where he seemed to have found home.

Martin enjoyed the outdoors and ultimately found landscape work to be a vocation that fit his personality. He and his step father, Kent, started a landscape maintenance business, Mow and More, in McKinleyville.

He had a number of hobbies including building a plethora of model rockets, launching LED balloons, 3D laser cut wood models of different types and his beloved burl. Additionally, he loved reading science fiction fantasy novels. He also became quite an aficionado of Hot Wheels cars, acquiring a significant collection over the years.

Later in life, Martin had an opportunity to live out a multiple mid-life crisis event by purchasing a boat, jet skis, two Harley Davidson’s and a Corvette. He put all of those vehicles to good use, as well as a gifted motorhome.

Most of Martin’s education was built upon the school of “Hard Knocks.” Martin never complained — he simply picked himself up, dusted himself off and got back in the saddle.

Anyone that knew Martin knows that he was a kind hearted, loving and caring person. He was a proud father and grandfather, and loved his family with all his heart.

Martin was preceded in death by his mother, Marilyn St. John, and father,

Michael Campusano.

Martin is survived by a large family. He had a few companions during the course of his life. With some, he brought children into this world and in some, accepted his companions’ children as his own. Amber Smith and Michael Campusano, Mother Laura Lee Smith, and Hunter Rhoades, Mother Mary Schroth. Amber Smith has a son, Isaiah. Michael Campusano and Madeline have a son, Cillian with another on the way. Hunter Rhoades and Twyla have a son, Rune. Martin spent 20 wonderful years with Mary (mother of Hunter) and they remained close friends after separating.

Martin married Teresa (Johnson) on Aug. 16, 2022, in Eureka, California, which brought additional children, grandchildren and joy into his life: Trevor Buchholz (Angela), Aurora, Terra and “TJ”, Jason Orlandi (Wendy), Gianni, Azzuri and Aviva.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt expression of gratitude to all of the doctors and staff at the University of California at San Francisco Medical Center Cancer Unit, and Providence Hospital Cancer Unit. We are so grateful for all of your hard work and dedication on behalf of our Martin.

There will be a Celebration of Life, in Loving Memory of Martin Michael Campusano on July 13, from noon to 6 p.m. at the Moonstone Beach House, 122 Moonstone Beach Road, Trinidad, California 95570.