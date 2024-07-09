Donna Goddard: 1934-2024

click to enlarge Donna Goddard, Nov. 5, 1935, to June 30, 2024.

Donna Goddard passed away Sunday June 30, at the age of 89. Born Nov. 5, 1934, in Sanger, California, to Granville and Alice Alcorn. In 1952 the family moved to Westhaven, where Donna graduated from Arcata High School. Donna met and married her lifelong love, Don, and together they had four children. Donna loved her family and was a good mom, auntie, grandmother and great grandmother.Donna was never afraid of a hard day’s work and had some very interesting jobs; she worked as a switchboard operator at the local phone company, tallied lumber for Arcata Redwood, ran North Bay Firewood with her son, Gary, and even operated the chop saw at Simpson Timber Co. In her time off she enjoyed spending time with family and friends at their place in Redwood Creek, fishing on the Klamath, and bowling; in fact, she was an expert (competitive) bowler, with many trophies to prove it.Donna is survived by her children, Renee, David, Gary and Susan; grandchildren, Jennifer, Bobbi, Josh, Cody and Tucker; and great grandchildren, Layla, Cameron, Kaileigh, Camerin, Tyler, Invy and Abby.Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Don, her twin sister, Norma, her parents, Granville and Alice Alcorn, brothers, Clyde, Virgil and "Kenny," Ken Alcorn.A graveside service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, 1757 J St. in Arcata on July 10 at 1 p.m. Services are under the direction of Paul’s Chapel, 1070 H St. Arcata. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Donna’s name to the Senior Resource Center in Eureka.