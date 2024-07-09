Obituaries

Archives | RSS

  |  

Tuesday, July 9, 2024

Community

Donna Goddard: 1934-2024

Posted By on Tue, Jul 9, 2024 at 6:30 AM

click to enlarge Donna Goddard, Nov. 5, 1935, to June 30, 2024.
  • Donna Goddard, Nov. 5, 1935, to June 30, 2024.
Donna Goddard passed away Sunday June 30, at the age of 89. Born Nov.  5, 1934, in Sanger, California, to Granville and Alice Alcorn. In 1952 the family moved to Westhaven, where Donna graduated from Arcata High School. Donna met and married her lifelong love, Don, and together they had four children. Donna loved her family and was a good mom, auntie, grandmother and great grandmother.


Donna was never afraid of a hard day’s work and had some very interesting jobs; she worked as a switchboard operator at the local phone company, tallied lumber for Arcata Redwood, ran North Bay Firewood with her son, Gary, and even operated the chop saw at Simpson Timber Co. In her time off she enjoyed spending time with family and friends at their place in Redwood Creek, fishing on the Klamath, and bowling; in fact, she was an expert (competitive) bowler, with many trophies to prove it.

Donna is survived by her children, Renee, David, Gary and Susan; grandchildren, Jennifer, Bobbi, Josh, Cody and Tucker; and great grandchildren, Layla, Cameron, Kaileigh, Camerin, Tyler, Invy and Abby.

Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Don, her twin sister, Norma, her parents, Granville and Alice Alcorn, brothers, Clyde, Virgil and "Kenny," Ken Alcorn.

A graveside service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, 1757 J St. in Arcata on July 10 at 1 p.m. Services are under the direction of Paul’s Chapel, 1070 H St. Arcata. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Donna’s name to the Senior Resource Center in Eureka.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Submit an Obituary

The North Coast Journal publishes free online obituaries, allowing people to share news of a loved one's passing with the community and celebrate their life. Submit your obituary with or without photos to [email protected] at least three days before you would like to see them posted. Please include your name and contact information. Submissions may be edited for spelling and grammar. (For some tips on how to write a compelling remembrance, click here.)

The Journal also offers paid obituaries in our weekly newspaper as an option for those who would like to see them print. For more information on print obituaries, contact Mark Boyd at [email protected] or (707) 442-1400, extension 314.

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in Obituaries

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Jul 4, 2024 vol XXXV issue 27
The Jury Is In

Digital Edition

guides

© 2024 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation